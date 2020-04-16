Piers Morgan pokes fun at Amanda Holden for ‘showing off’ wedding dress

TV's Piers Morgan has jokingly mocked Amanda Holden for "showing off" a wedding dress.

The Britain's Got Talent judge shared a video to her Instagram on Wednesday (April 15) as she mowed the lawn in a wedding gown.

Amanda, 49, told fans she wanted to "put a smile" on their faces with the funny video.

Read more: Amanda Holden shows off her incredible figure in cartwheel competition with daughter Hollie

She wrote: "Nice day for a good mowing!

"Hope it puts a smile on your face. Why not join me... post a video of an unusual thing you can do in a wedding dress."

What did Piers say?

Piers poked fun at Amanda's "desperate" post on Thursday's Good Morning Britain.

He said: "She's now doing the lawn in her wedding dress.

Piers Morgan jokingly mocked Amanda Holden on GMB (Credit: ITV)

"Amanda locked at home desperate to be showing off in her wedding dress."

He added that he "can't wait for the next" as we all need "a little light relief".

Amanda locked at home desperate to be showing off in her wedding dress.

Amanda's post amused her fans as they praised her for lifting spirits.

One person said: "Literally love this."

Another commented: "Defo put a smile on my face," while another wrote: "This has made me smile so much."

Amanda has been sharing funny posts amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier this month, she shared a photo of herself taking the bins out in a pink evening gown.

Amanda wrote: "Wheelie wanted to dress up tonight!"

The star has been in lockdown with her husband Chris and daughters Alexa, 14, and Hollie, eight.

She posted a video of herself and Hollie doing cartwheels in their garden.

Read more: Piers Morgan hits back as Good Morning Britain receives 643 Ofcom complaints

Amanda captioned the post: "#Easter #cartwheel contest. Who did it best?"

Fans loved the video as one person commented: "You did brilliantly but the little one was perfect!"

Another wrote: "Impressive!"

One added: "You are amazing, love this!"

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of Amanda's videos.