Piers Morgan pokes fun at 'ageless' BGT judges Simon and Amanda

Daytime TV favourtie Piers Morgan has posted a cheeky picture on Instagram pointing out he is the only original BGT judge who has aged.

Britain's Got Talent is back on our screens this evening for the first episode of its 14th series.

Piers marked the moment by sharing a photograph of himself, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and presenters Ant and Dec.

The controversial presenter was a judge on the show during the first four series.

The 54-year-old poked fun at his old friends, saying he is the only person in the photo to have aged - albeit badly!

The star wrote: "As @BGT launches its 14th series tonight, here's a throwback to the 1st one back in 2007. I may not look as though I've aged the best but I'm the only one who has aged as God intended..."

Simon, 60, lost 20 pounds last year after following a sugar-free, gluten-free diet.

The father-of-one also cut out red meat and dairy, but is occasionally allowed a tipple.

Dancing queen

Amanda Holden, meanwhile, regularly uses Instagram to show how she keeps in shape during lockdown.

The 49-year-old worked out live with Pussycat doll Ashley Roberts and learned choreography to When I Grow Up.

But Amanda was glad the audience couldn't see her feet.

She said: "Whenever I've done any show, the poor choreographers [have] taken like nine years to teach me anything."

Emotional message

This comes after Piers Morgan shared an emotional post supporting Kate Garraway's husband, Derek Draper.

Derek is currently very ill in hospital with COVID-19.

Piers Tweeted: "Come on @derekdraper, we are all rooting for you. And we're all here for you Kaye Garraway."

🙏🙏🙏 Come on @derekdraper - we’re all rooting for you. And we’re all here for you @kategarraway ❤️ https://t.co/sqp34IRdal — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 10, 2020

Kate gave her fellow Good Morning Britain stars an update on his progress.

She wrote: "I'm afraid it remains an excruciatingly worrying time.

"The NHS Team who have been working on him have all been extraordinary and I know it's only their professionalism, dedication and bravery that has kept Derek with us so far.

"Thank you alone doesn't seem enough."

