Piers Morgan pokes fun as he reveals you can buy toilet roll with his face on it

Piers Morgan left fans in hysterics as he revealed you can buy toilet roll with his face printed on it.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, poked fun at the unusual gag on Instagram today (October 8).

He shared a shot of the personalised loo roll with his 1.2million followers, telling them: “This is real, and apparently selling like hotcakes”.

Piers Morgan poked fun at his own personalised toilet roll on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan loo roll: What did fans think?

‘Poop on Piers’ certainly went down a treat with his followers.

Taking to the comments section, one wrote: “You should get royalties!”

A second asked: “Where can I buy this please?”

Another said: “You’re missing a trick by not supplying merch to your haters… or maybe you are behind this loo roll.”

View this post on Instagram This is real, and apparently selling like hotcakes. 💩 A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) on Oct 8, 2020 at 2:41am PDT

Read more: Piers Morgan slams Donald Trump’s ‘dangerous’ coronavirus remarks: ‘He thinks he’s in a Gerard Butler movie’

While Piers isn’t afraid to make fun of himself, often jokes can be taken a little too far.

Last month, the controversial host revealed how cruel pranksters “panicked” fellow ITV star Holly Willoughby into thinking he was dead.

Speaking about the online hoax, Piers said in his Daily Mail column: “Fortunately, my friends’ concern for my health marginally outweighed their natural craving to be on camera.

“Or at least it did for the ones I know about.”

Piers told fans the loo roll was ‘selling like hotcakes’ (Credit: ITV)

Holly told him that someone asked her to “record an obit message” about him.

According to Piers, the presenter insisted she would have said he was “a wonderfully beloved part of the ITV daytime family” and that he would be sorely missed.

What else has Piers been up to?

Earlier this week, Piers clashed with Edwina Currie as the two discussed Boris Johnson’s handling of the spoke in coronavirus cases.

The TV star appeared on the GMB alongside Professor John Aston and former Speaker of the House John Bercow.

Read more: Piers Morgan celebrates as GMB achieves second highest ratings in show’s history

Piers went on to raise questions about the government initially failing to include 16,000 people who had tested positive for Covid-19 off of the latest official figures.

“Every single week brings a new shambles!” ranted the presenter, insisting that the error had put lives at risk.

His remarks didn’t sit well with Edwina, who quickly interjected: “No they didn’t!”

Following a heated discussion, she awkwardly added: “You’re doing most of the talking again!”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.