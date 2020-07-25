Piers Morgan pays tribute to 'brilliant' friend who died last year

Piers Morgan took to Twitter and Instagram to pay a moving tribute to a friend he lost a year ago today.

John Ferriter was Pier's manager and an American TV producer.

He died last year from pancreatitis.

Piers shared with his fans on Twitter how much he misses John, and fans rushed to console him, with several telling him, "Sorry for your loss".

The presenter wrote: "One year ago today, this legend of a man, John Ferriter, sadly died.

"He was my brilliant manager, one of my closet friends and a unique life force. 'Be the person your dog thinks you are' was his mantra.

"Seems a good one to me, even though I don't have a dog. Miss you mate."

An awful call

On Instagram, Piers shared how he found out about his friend's death.

He posted: "A year ago today, I took the awful call telling me that my long time manager and great friend John Ferriter had died aged just 59 after a short battle with pancreatitis.

"He lived every day like it was his last, and enriched the lives of everyone who met him.

"A unique character with boundless energy, a gift for storytelling, and extraordinary wisdom way beyond his years.

"Miss him every day, professionally and personally, particularly in these crazy times.

"Hope you're having fun up there John. Will toast your memory with something red and expensive later."

Piers is currently on holiday in St Tropez.

While there, he has spent time hanging out with other celebrities, including Amanda Holden and footballer Raheem Sterling.

