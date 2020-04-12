Piers Morgan pays tribute as Goodies star Tim Brooke-Taylor dies from coronavirus

Good Morning Britain host and journalist Piers Morgan has paid his respects to the late Tim Brooke-Taylor.

The actor and comedian of Goodies and I'm Sorry I Haven't Got a Clue has died from coronavirus aged 79.

Read more: Boris Johnson discharged from hospital following coronavirus battle

Piers addressed his some 7.3 million Twitter followers with: "British comedy legend Tim Brooke-Taylor, famed for The Goodies and I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, has died from Coronavirus, aged 79.

"How incredibly sad. Such a funny man. RIP."

Tim Brooke-Taylor has died from coronavirus (Image credit: Cover Images)

Twitter users flooded the tweet with their condolences and well wishes to Tim's family.

A comedic legend

One user tweeted: "R.I.P Tim. I remember the laughter you brought to me and millions with the Goodies."

Another posted: "Gutted, part of my childhood gone, great actor."

Read more: Pointless Celebrities moving ending leaves viewers in tears

A third user wrote: "I grew up watching The Goodies as a kid. I laughed until it hurt! RIP."

And a fourth tweeted: "Coronavirus is taking so many great people, whether famous celebs or the bloke next door. Devastating. RIP."

The Buxton, Derbyshire born comedian started his career on BBC Radio.

He went on to be a founding member and one third of the incredibly popular comedic act Goodies and became a veteran panelist on Radio 4's I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue.

"It is so sad he is gone"

Other comedians have shared their sadness and tributes over his demise.

David Walliams tweeted: "I was obsessed with The Goodies as a child, the first comedy show I really loved. I queued up to get the Goodies’ autographs as a grown-up, and got to meet Tim Brooke-Taylor more recently at a party.

Read more: The Queen insists 'Easter isn't cancelled'

"I was in total awe, but he was so kind and generous. It is so sad he is gone."

I was obsessed with ‘The Goodies’ as a child, the first comedy show I really loved. I queued up to get the Goodies’ autographs as a grown-up, and got to meet Tim Brooke-Taylor more recently at a party. I was in total awe, but he was so kind & generous. It is so sad he is gone. pic.twitter.com/wxyGpJoyIU — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) April 12, 2020

Sandi Toksvig tweeted: "Tim Brooke-Taylor was a man I was privileged to call my friend. Generous and kind. Sitting beside him while he made us all laugh was an honour. He will be much missed."

Current host of I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue and fellow comedian Jack Dee tweeted: "It has come as devastating news to hear that Tim has succumbed to this dreadful virus - especially when we all thought he was recovering.

"Tim was a delightful man and never anything but great company. It has always been one of the great joys of my career to work with someone who was part of the comedy landscape of my childhood."

Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.