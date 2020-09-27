Piers Morgan has revealed that cruel pranksters “panicked” Holly Willoughby into thinking he was dead.

The GMB host, 55, says that This Morning’s Holly texted him to check if he was alright.

Holly felt “panicked” by the hoax, according to Piers (Credit: ITV)

Holly feared Piers had died

Piers was the subject of a cruel online hoax.

The hoax featured pranksters contacting different presenters to get obituaries.

Piers said in his Daily Mail column: “Fortunately, my friends’ concern for my health marginally outweighed their natural craving to be on camera… or at least it did for the ones I know about.”

Read more: Piers Morgan and Holly Willoughby share birthday tributes to Dec Donnelly

Subsequently, Holly told him that someone asked her to “record an obit message” about him.

Piers explained: “‘It’s a fake,’ I chuckled. ‘Out of interest, what would you have said in your tribute?'”

Piers and Holly have a close friendship (Credit: Sue Andrews/SplashNews.com)

According to Piers, Holly insisted she would have said he was “a wonderfully beloved part of the ITV daytime family” and that he would be sorely missed.

Holly, 39, then joked she would have also added that she was available to host Life Stories.

Fortunately, my friends’ concern for my health marginally outweighed their natural craving to be on camera.

When the hoax hit last month, Piers was not best pleased.

Taking to Twitter, he said at the time: “To the pranksters currently contacting all my famous friends asking them to tape a contribution to my obituary for ITN…

“…maybe stop being annoying little [bleeps]?

Piers clashed with Holly (Credit: GMB YouTube)

Holly and Piers clashed recently

Even though they remain pals, the pair couldn’t see eye to eye when Piers appeared on This Morning.

They were discussing the news that TV bosses had axed the US reality series Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Read more: Piers Morgan feels ‘so sorry’ for son heading off to uni during lockdown

Predictably, Piers shared his lack of sympathy and called the stars of the show “talentless” and “wastrels”.

In response, Holly said: “Oh it is, it’s like candy floss for the brain and sometimes we need that.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.