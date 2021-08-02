Piers Morgan has been warned to “tread carefully” by Kirstie Allsopp after he made a dig on Twitter about Olympian Tom Daley.

The Location Location Location host was infuriated with Piers for implying gold medal winner Tom isn’t enjoying the Olympics.

Kirstie, 49, fired her shot at Piers online, quoting his original tweet.

Piers Morgan has sparked fury with his comments about the Olympics on Twitter(Credit: SplashNews.com)

So what did Piers Morgan say on Twitter?

Piers, 56, sparked Kirstie’s fury by sharing an image of Tom Daley sat poolside knitting during a female diving event.

Read more: Kirstie Allsopp vows to boycott British businesses over COVID passports

He wrote: “People attacked me for saying nobody cares about these Olympics (for reasons beyond the control of the athletes). Here is Tom Daley doing his knitting during the women’s 3m diving final. I rest my case.”

Kirstie Allsopp was not happy with Piers’ comments (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Unimpressed by Piers’ attempt to score points for himself, Kirstie quickly hit back at the former Good Morning Britain host.

She quipped: “Is Piers knocking knitting? I only ask because I know, to my cost.

“I once suggested there were more interesting things to knit than socks, that knitters are a force to be reckoned with. He needs to tread very carefully.”

Is Piers knocking knitting? I only ask because I know, to my cost I once suggested there were more interesting things to knit then socks 😳, that knitters are force to be reckoned with. He needs to tread very carefully. https://t.co/KlbPFiSThE — Kirstie Allsopp (@KirstieMAllsopp) August 1, 2021

Kirstie then admitted she wasn’t clear exactly what Piers was trying to say, adding: “God only knows, it is so beyond me as to be in another solar system.

“Man competes as elite athlete, which requires huge degree of sacrifice. Man finds way to calm nerves between sessions. Other man belittles it.”

Tom Daley and Matty Lee with their gold medals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tom wowed fans when he won gold alomngside Matty Lee in the synchronised 10m platform dive last week.

The diver has always enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and even crafted his own pouch to store his gold medal in.

Piers’ Olympics controversy

Last month controversial mouthpiece Piers called for the Olympics to be cancelled.

He wrote: “Nobody cares about these COVID-ravaged Olympics. I feel incredibly sorry for all the athletes still trying to live their Olympic dream, but that is the harsh reality.

“And the great champions like Adam Peaty know it. It should have been either further postponed or cancelled.”

Read more: Fans divided as Piers Morgan launches scathing attack on David Walliams

Piers also ruffled feathers by tweeting that bronze and silver medals do not equate winning.

He seethed: “I don’t think Silver and Bronze medals are shameful, but no real champion would ever feel comfortable having one in their trophy cabinet.”

Figure skater Meaghan Duhamel hit back at him writing: “I feel pretty comfortable with my bronze medal. Thank you very much. ‘Winning’ means different things to different people!”

Piers retorted: “Winning means coming 1st, not 3rd… get out of your comfort zone Meagan!”

Let us know what you think of this story by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment!