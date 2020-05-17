Piers Morgan offers update on Kate Garraway's poorly husband Derek Draper

GMB host Piers Morgan has shared a heartbreaking update on the health of the husband of Kate Garraway.

He confirmed that Derek Draper has been in ICU for seven weeks with coronavirus.

The 52-year-old father-of-two is in an induced coma.

The Good Morning Britain host, who works directly with Kate Garraway, shared the news on TalkRadio.

Piers spoke of the many people he knows suffering from COVID-19.

He said: "I have a cousin whose father died of coronavirus. Had another friend of mine - a TV producer who I've worked with on foreign assignments - whose mum died in a care home last week.

"I've had Kate Garraway, who's the Good Morning Britain co-presenter of mine - her husband Derek Draper is fighting for his life as we speak and has been for many weeks in an ICU unit.

"So I've been personally affected by this, by the sheer volume of friends of mine and family who have been directly impacted in the most horrific manner.

"So yeah, I do feel a personal attachment to this story. But I think most people, if they have a conscience, should."

Lobbyist and author Derek was admitted to ICU on March 30.

He has remained there ever since. Kate and their children have been unable to visit him due to strict hospital rules.

Piers' sobering update comes days after Kate said she FaceTimed her husband.

Kate shared to her some 749,000 Instagram followers: "So our #nhsclap was a little different tonight. We still clapped & cheered as much as ever but I couldn’t film on my phone as had Derek on FaceTime throughout! - of course we can’t KNOW but I believe he can hear us & thought at least the incredible @nhs team’s looking after him would hear a fraction of our gratitude."

Earlier this month her other GMB co-presenter Ben Shephard said of Kate's ordeal: "It's a dreadful time and I think she's at home with two children and trying to keep it going.

"It's a total unknown. But as she said, as long as he's here there's absolute hope."

"Twenty four hours at a time and she rightly pointed out, he's getting extraordinary care, she gets the chance to phone in the evenings and talk to him."

He added: "He's not responding yet, I don't think."

