In more Piers Morgan news, he may have quit GMB but it seems his wife Celia Walden has given him plenty of tasks to keep him occupied.

Celia, 45, took to Instagram today to show how she’s treating her husband now he has plenty of time on his hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celia Walden (@celia.walden)

What’s the latest Piers Morgan news from home?

Celia shared a photo with her followers that showed her 55-year-old husband holding a vacuum cleaner and doing the housework.

Furthermore, he wasn’t looking too happy about it.

But Celia was keen to lay down the law and make sure Piers was pulling his weight – no putting his feet up and watching daytime TV for him.

Read more: Ben Shephard replaces Piers Morgan on GMB alongside Susanna Reid

She captioned the image: “I want it all done by the time I get back from work.

“Also, you missed a bit.”

Piers responded to his wife’s request (Credit: Instagram)

How did Piers react to the photo?

It wasn’t long until Piers responded to his wife’s orders.

He shared a snapshot of the same image, this time adding three angry faces with zipped-up mouths.

However, some of Celia’s followers thought it was hilarious.

He could be the male version of Mrs Hunch as a temporary job.

Amanda Holden replied with a cry-laugh emoji.

Another follower replied: “He could be the male version of Mrs Hinch as a temporary job.”

One follower also commented: “He’s missed a bit behind the sofa.”

Piers and Alex had a fiery discussion this morning (Credit: ITV)

Why does Piers have time on his hands?

Piers’ new duties at home come after he quit GMB last week after the fallout from the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle interview.

On Tuesday – immediately after the royal couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was shown on ITV – he got into a heated debate with weather correspondent Alex Beresford.

Read more: Piers Morgan ‘to continue working for ITV’ after quitting Good Morning Britain

The debate caused Piers to walk off-set.

Later that day news filtered through that he had quit the show after refusing to apologise for his sustained attacks on the Duke and Duchess.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.