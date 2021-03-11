In Piers Morgan news, his wife has taken a playful swipe at her husband following his exit from GMB.

The presenter left the ITV daytime show on Tuesday following backlash and Ofcom complaints over his comments about Meghan Markle‘s Oprah interview.

Many of Piers’ co-stars have spoken out and his wife Celia Walden broke her silence on social media.

Celia made a funny comment about Piers (Credit: Jen Lowery / SplashNews.com)

What did Celia Walden say about husband Piers Morgan?

Celia shared a photo of a cartoon drawn by artist Matt Pritchett which related to Piers’ GMB departure.

The drawing says: “Piers Morgan said it had been a fantastic year six years. ITV said some recollections may vary.”

Alongside the cartoon, Celia wrote: “That’s his birthday present sorted.”

This made reference to Buckingham Palace’s recent statement on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview.

The Queen said the Palace will investigate the couple’s allegations of racism within the royal family after they claimed there were “concerns” about how dark their son Archie’s skin might be before he was born.

Meanwhile, Celia shared a parody, created by comedian Alexandra Haddow, which joked about Celia being shocked over waking up to see Piers every morning.

Due to 6am starts on GMB, Piers was up in the early hours of the morning however now he can sleep in a bit longer.

Piers left GMB on Tuesday (Credit: ITV)

Alongside the funny skit, Celia wrote: “Right on the money.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Piers sparked backlash on the show after he said he ‘didn’t believe a word’ Meghan said to Oprah Winfrey during the interview.

On Tuesday evening, ITV confirmed Piers was leaving the show after five years.

The star later issued a message on Twitter and said he stood by his comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

What did Piers say?

He wrote: “On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview.

“I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.”

Earlier today, Piers paid tribute to his GMB colleagues and said he’ll miss them.

He tweeted: “I had one goal when I joined @GMB – beat @BBCBreakfast in the ratings. On my last day, we did it.

“That was down to the hard work & dedication of the whole team.”

Piers added: “They don’t all agree with me, some don’t even like me, but we were a team..and we won. Thanks guys. I’ll miss you.”

