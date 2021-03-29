In latest Piers Morgan news, the star has responded to Jason Manford after he criticised his “out of order” comments about Meghan Markle.

The former Good Morning Britain host sparked a huge backlash earlier this month for saying he didn’t believe the Duchess of Sussex in her Oprah interview.

Now, Jason has shared his thoughts on Twitter and said he didn’t agree with Piers’ comments.

Piers said he “respects” Jason’s opinion (Credit: w8media / SplashNews.com)

What did Jason Manford say about Piers Morgan?

Piers tweeted his Mail on Sunday article in which he opened up about his GMB exit and the fallout from his comments about Meghan.

Read more: Piers Morgan slams Alex Beresford for ‘trying to make name for himself’ amid Good Morning Britain exit drama

Comedian Jason replied: “I always think it’s a good idea to read all sides.

“I don’t agree with Piers over the Meghan thing at all, think he was out of order.

Fair enough… I respect your right to have a different opinion to me. https://t.co/D3IhgXMAuG — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 28, 2021

“But when he quit GMB, nobody cheered more than the politicians who no longer have anyone to ask the hard questions.”

Piers then responded: “Fair enough… I respect your right to have a different opinion to me.”

The presenter recently opened up about his departure from GMB and took aim at former colleague Alex Beresford.

Alex and Piers had clashed on the programme days after Meghan and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview.

The spat resulted in Piers storming off set to calm down.

Jason called Piers’ comments about Meghan “out of order” (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did Piers say?

Piers accused weatherman Alex of ‘trying to make name for himself’ during their onscreen row.

He admitted feeling “tired and agitated” the day of their clash, and added that Alex also seemed “uptight”.

Piers wrote: “As [Alex] delivered his censorious lecture, implying my only motivation for disbelieving Ms Markle’s outlandish interview claims was because she ‘ghosted’ me four years ago after we’d been friendly for 18 months – I genuinely couldn’t care less about that, but it was informative as to her character, especially when I saw her do the same thing to many other people, including her own father – I felt the steam rising inside me.”

Piers and Alex clashed on GMB over Meghan Markle (Credit: ITV)

He added: “I don’t mind outside guests trying to make a name for themselves by whacking me like this, but I wasn’t going to sit there and take it from one of my own team, especially someone who I’ve gone out of my way to help whenever he’s asked me for advice about his career.

Read more: Piers Morgan brands Susanna Reid’s goodbye to him on GMB ‘frosty’

“Realising I might say something I’d regret, I decided to leave the studio to cool down.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.