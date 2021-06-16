In the latest Piers Morgan news, fans were divided after the star called for all NHS staff who don’t get vaccinated to “leave their jobs”.

The controversial former Good Morning Britain host, 56, never shies away from airing his opinions about the coronavirus pandemic.

And Piers’ latest comment comes after reports that jabs are to become mandatory for all health workers.

NHS and Care Home staff who refuse to be vaccinated need to leave their jobs and do something that requires less reckless selfish disregard for the health & wellbeing of their patients/residents. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 16, 2021

What is the latest Piers Morgan news?

In a tweet today (Wednesday June 16), Piers stated: “NHS and Care Home staff who refuse to be vaccinated need to leave their jobs…

“… and do something that requires less reckless selfish disregard for the health & wellbeing of their patients/residents.”

How did fans react to the Tweet?

Piers’ latest outburst split fans.

One said: “I can’t understand why they wouldn’t have it their job is to care for vulnerable and elderly people the most affected by COVID. Pretty selfish to not have it.”

Another agreed and wrote: “Correct. It’s not a choice. Different jobs require different qualifications/ specifications. This is no different. Nobody is forcing them to stay.”

A third replied: “For once I agree with you Piers.

“The deaths of the elderly and vulnerable in care homes has been catastrophic.

“They need all the protection from this awful disease that we possibly can give them.”

What did those who disagreed with Piers say?

However, not everyone agreed.

One said: “17 out of our team of 62 will be handing our notice in on the day it’s made mandatory.

“Seems a similar view in the industry. Most have had jabs but are pro-choice. It will bring the industry to its knees.”

Another wrote: “Forcing people to put medicines in their body which they have no need for and could kill them, that’s selfish.”

Furthermore, a third argued: “Extraordinary castigation of health workers and care home staff who struggled heroically through this last year or more for ‘reckless selfish disregard’ if they refuse to be forced to take the vaccine by @piersmorgan.”