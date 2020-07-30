Piers Morgan mocks wife Celia Walden's bag during French Riviera holiday

Piers Morgan fans sided with his wife after he mocked one of her fashion choices during their holiday in the south of France.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, is currently enjoying a break from the programme with his family.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday (July 30), the daytime TV presenter poked fun at his other half, Celia Walden, as he shared a picture of her holding a somewhat large purple beach bag.

Piers Morgan and his wife, Celia Walden (Credit: Jen Lowery / SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan say about his wife?

"I said get a beach bag, not a bag the size of a beach," he joked in the caption of the photo, which showed author Celia holding the bright accessory.

But in the comments, not many among Piers' followers appeared to agree with him. A number were quick to point out how much they loved Celia's bag.

"And yet she wears it so well," said one fan.

Read more: Piers Morgan confuses fans over lack of social distancing in holiday snap with Joan Collins

"Ooo loving the bag," another said simply.

A third commented: "Ooo I love that!"

Someone else wrote: "Love it, would suit me at the beach."

Loving the bag.

"Absolutely perfect," said a fifth, adding: "I want that bag!"

However, some agreed that the bag was worthy of a laugh, with one comparing it to a sun hat and another saying it looked more like a bathroom mat than a bag.

"Is that not a sun hat with straps then?" quipped one of the GMB host's followers.

"Why has she just picked the bathroom mat up?" another asked, alongside laughing crying emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) on Jul 22, 2020 at 2:49am PDT

When is Piers Morgan back from his holiday?

Piers is set to return to GMB in early September.

Every year, he and his co-host Susanna Reid take an extended break over the summer, as does their fellow ITV daytime star Lorraine Kelly.

Read more: Piers Morgan fans poke fun at him as he shares ‘midnight skinny-dip’ post on break from GMB

Piers was last on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday July 8, when he explained to viewers he was taking a break.

He said on the programme: "This is it. Our last morning until September! The programme will continue powering away through the summer but we have hit the wall.

"We are going away to lie in the sunshine. Of course, separately! We won't be enjoying the sun together, those days are long gone sadly. I miss those days when we used to enjoy each other's company."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.