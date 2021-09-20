Piers Morgan has reignited his long-running Twitter feud with BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker.

The pair would regularly butt heads on social media over viewing figures when Piers worked at GMB.

However, Piers seems intent on keeping their war of words going despite quitting months ago.

Dan is part of the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing, and the show finally returned over the weekend.

However, according to reports, viewing figures were down this year.

In fact, it reportedly marked the lowest figures for 11 years.

What did Piers Morgan say on Twitter?

Piers couldn’t resist the chance to poke fun at his rival, and so he took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

Sharing a headline that reported the viewing figures, Piers sarcastically wrote: “Congratulations @MrDanWalker!”

His joke divided fans, with some hitting back at Piers.

One replied: “My guess is it will still be significantly higher than your new job on TV!”

“Haven’t you got more important things to do with your day than make comments like this!” asked a second.

A third questioned: “Why do you take pleasure in other people’s misfortune?”

Dan Walker and Piers Morgan have a long-running Twitter feud (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, others appeared to take Piers’ side.

One fan said: “It’s still an enjoyable show but in need of a revamp and people the public have heard of. A chef’s daughter is not a celebrity!”

“Dreadful line up, at least 4 or 5 really irritating ones. I hope they keep their mouths shut, the show has gone downhill fast!” added another.

Meanwhile, Piers revealed last week that he has finally landed a new job since quitting GMB.

The presenter, who is still suffering the impact of long-Covid, is joining News Corp and FOX News Media, and he’s set to launch a new TV show in early 2022.

The TV star will also present a series of True Crime documentaries as part of his new deal.

