Piers Morgan has been in a family-loving mood this weekend, as his latest tribute to daughter Elise shows.

The 55-year-old GMB host shared a touching tribute for National Daughter’s Day – although he was a day late.

Piers enjoyed some Daddy daughter time (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan post about Elise?

Piers shared a snap to his Instagram with youngest child Elise, aged eight. The GMB presenter wrote: “Happy Day after National Daughter’s Day.”

Father and daughter posed in front of a flower wall with matching face masks as they enjoyed quality time together.

Fans have been quick to comment on how cute Piers’ youngest child is.

Smashing photo of father and daughter. One to be cherished in years to come.

One wrote: “Wee cutie.”

Another commented: “Beautiful photo of you both, Piers.”

A third shared: “Lovely photo, one proud daddy”.

Another fan said: “Smashing photo of father and daughter. One to be cherished in years to come.”

View this post on Instagram Happy Day after National Daughter’s Day. A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) on Sep 26, 2020 at 1:04pm PDT

Fans praise Elise wearing a face mask

Some fans have wondered why Elise is wearing a face mask, as children under the age of 11 are not required to wear them. Nevertheless, many of Piers’ followers applauded her for being safe.

One follower wrote: “How lovely! My daughter also loves wearing her mask. It’s like a new fashion accessory and a damn sight better than seeing little girls in makeup covering their faces!”

Another fan added: “Elise looks lovely and safe in her mask.”

A third said: “If your daughter is happy to wear a mask, she’s protecting others, so good of her.”

Another shared: “What a lovely picture, Piers. Your daughter looks cool wearing her mask.”

Piers Morgan has been enjoying family time recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan enjoyed a ‘last supper’ with his sons

This week, the Good Morning Britain favourite enjoyed more family time as he gave his youngest son Albert a final send-off before he leaves for university.

He uploaded a snap of himself with sons Spencer and Albert to his Instagram, with a post saying: “Last supper with youngest son before he heads back to uni.

“Sounds like this might be the wildest fun he’ll have for a while… feel so sorry for all the students, what a mess.”

