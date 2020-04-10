Piers Morgan shares emotional message as Kate Garraway’s husband continues coronavirus fight in ICU

TV's Piers Morgan has shared an emotional message to Kate Garraway and her husband as he continues to battle coronavirus.

Kate's husband Derek Draper is in intensive care after experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

On Friday, the Good Morning Britain presenter broke her silence and said "it remains an excruciatingly worrying time".

She also thanked the NHS team looking after Derek and said they've been "extraordinary".

What did Piers say?

Piers issued a message to Instagram to send his well-wishes to Derek, Kate and their family.

Come on Derek, we’re all rooting for you mate.

He wrote: "Derek Draper, an old friend of mine & husband of my wonderful @gmb colleague @kategarraway is in intensive care fighting for his life from Coronavirus.

"Kate released a statement this morning saying ‘I’m afraid it remains an excruciatingly worrying time.'

Kate Garraway's husband Derek is in intensive care (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"She added: ‘The NHS team who have been working on him have all been extraordinary and I know it’s only their professionalism, dedication and bravery that has kept Derek with us so far.’

"She also sent her ‘love and support’ to everyone else going through this.

"Come on Derek, we’re all rooting for you mate."

Kate's message

It comes after Kate added in her message: "I also know that [NHS staff are] working just as hard on all the patients in their care.

Kate thanked NHS staff looking after Derek and others battling the virus (Credit: ITV)

"It’s hard to find the right words because thank you alone isn’t enough but I do thank them because I know Derek would if he could.

"I also want to say thank you so much to everyone who has sent messages of support.

"I’m sorry that I’ve not been able to respond to them but I hope you will understand I’m focusing on Derek and my family right now.

"I am very aware that I’m not the only one going through this torture, there are thousands everywhere worried about their loved ones.

"I want to send a message of love and support to everyone going through this."

In conclusion, she wrote: "I’m praying to be able to talk with you with some positive news shortly. Lots of love, Kate."

Kate is currently self-isolating after experiencing symptoms of coronavirus – but they are mild.

