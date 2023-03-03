Piers Morgan slammed Matt Hancock and other MPs’ shock comments over his Good Morning Britain exit.

Matt’s alleged comments were made in a WhatsApp group with other MPs, the contents of which were leaked yesterday (Thursday, March 2).

What did Matt Hancock say about Piers Morgan?

Back in 2021, Piers sensationally quit Good Morning Britain following the Meghan and Harry Oprah interview.

Yesterday, Matt and other Tory MPs’ reactions to this news were reportedly revealed – thanks to a journalist leaking their WhatsApp group.

As seen in the new leaks, obtained by The Telegraph, Helen Whately – the Social Care Minister – announced Piers’ GMB departure on the WhatsApp group.

“How about we celebrate the departure of Piers at/after our team meeting tmr [sic] pm? Just a thought,” she allegedly wrote.

Matt Hancock’s reaction to the news could then be seen underneath Helen’s message.

“Perfect,” he wrote, according to reports.

Piers Morgan reacts to Matt Hancock comments

Upon seeing Matt’s comments about his GMB exit, Piers took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

Piers quote-tweeted the tweet showcasing Matt’s comments, simply writing: “Lovely people…”

However, the 57-year-old wasn’t finished there though.

Piers also took aim at the former Health Secretary and his fellow MPs during last night’s edition of Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“It would have been [perfect] wouldn’t it? If they’d had a big party to celebrate me losing my job,” Piers said.

The TalkTV star then continued, saying: “Only one problem.

“If they did have that party, lockdown restrictions at the time would have meant that that kind of party to celebrate me losing my job would have been strictly prohibited. Illegal,” he then said.

“And the people that made that rule would have been them,” he then added.

Piers hits back

Piers also welcomed the journalist who leaked the texts – Isabel Oakeshott – onto the show.

She told him that politicians were “obsessed” with him and were “overjoyed” when he left GMB.

“They were worrying about the extent to which you were challenging them,” she told him.

She also told Piers that there were so many mentions of his name in the WhatsApp group that she had to give up searching.

However, viewers of the show were quick to pull Piers up on an “obsession” of his own.

“Pretty sure if someone searched Meghan in Piers’ phone it would be the same,” one viewer tweeted.

“Isn’t it really weird when one person gets creepily obsessed about another person?” another sarcastically wrote.

“Piers knows all about creepy obsession,” a third said.

Others supported Piers, as one said: “I think you’re being really classy piers. Well done.”

Another added: “I may not agree with you on much, but at least you’re not fake.”

