Piers Morgan has used his Instagram platform to take a cheeky swipe at his Good Morning Britain co-star Ben Shephard on Instagram.

The straight-talking broadcaster made the dig while sending birthday wishes to Ben.

The daytime TV favourite, 55, was quick to point out that he has only ever appeared alongside Ben, 46, once on GMB.

He then make a joke about poor Ben’s looks!

What did Piers Morgan say on Instagram?

Sharing a snap of himself sat alongside Ben on the sofa, Piers wrote on Instagram: “Happy Birthday @benshephardofficial – my @gmb presenting colleague for the past five years, yet this is the ONLY time we’ve ever appeared together in the studio.

“I assume it’s in his contract to avoid me because he feels he can’t compete aesthetically…”

The star has only appeared on GMB with Ben once (Credit: ITV)

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one ribbing back: “In your dreams Mr Morgan.”

Another wrote: “Yes, that’ll be it!!”

A third teased “Ben can’t compete with the abs.”

Others have called for Piers and Ben to host an episode of GMB together.

One viewer suggested: “I think we should have you and Ben together presenting one day.”

Some fans think Ben and Piers would make a great duo (Credit: ITV)

Agreeing, another wrote: “You two would make a great presenting pair!”

Meanwhile, it wasn’t just Ben celebrating his birthday yesterday (Friday, December 11)

Piers’ youngest son, Bertie, turned 20 and received a sweet tribute from his father.

Showing off a softer side, the proud dad-of-four shared a cute childhood snap of his boy with fans.

Bertie could be seen posing on his first day of school, while weighed down by a backpack and PE bag.

Piers shared it with his 1.3 million followers on Instagram, alongside a more recent picture.

He told his fans: “Happy 20th Birthday to my youngest son @bertie_morgan – the pic on the left is his first day at school, the pic on the right is his first recorded day being taller than his father.”

Piers had three sons – Bertie, Spencer and Stanley – during his marriage to his first wife, Marion.

The former newspaper editor is now married to his second wife, 45-year-old journalist Celia Walden.

In 2011, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter called Elise.

