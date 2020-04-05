Piers Morgan slams Lord Alan Sugar for defending sunbathers amid coronavirus lockdown

Piers Morgan has branded Lord Alan Sugar "reckless and stupid" after he defended Brits flouting the coronavirus lockdown to sunbathe.

Piers, 55, has said he is "done" with Lord Sugar - who he usually enjoys a bicker with - after he questioned why people are not allowed to relax "10ft away" from others.

The spat kicked off after Good Morning Britain host Piers slammed thousands of people who visited a London park on Saturday (April 3, 2020) to soak up the sun.

Reading that police were forced to close the park in Brockwell, Piers tweeted: "Absolute [bleep] morons.

"How many were out clapping the NHS on Thursday for their social media posts, only to then do this? Sickening."

Responding to a critic, he added: "You’re so right, everyone should go out & sunbathe tomorrow.

"[Bleep] the virus, [bleep] the NHS. All that matters is a suntan."

'What's the problem?'

But while most people were in agreement with Piers - including scores of frontline NHS staff - Lord Sugar, 73, admitted he was perplexed.

The Apprentice star, who lives in Florida, tweeted: "I can't for the life of me understand what @piersmorgan is on about in respect to sunbathing.

"If you are 10ft away from the next person in the open what is wrong with that.

"In Essex we have big fields, if you are in the middle of one chilling out in the sun, what's wrong with that."

The Government has warned Brits that they must only leave their homes for one of three reasons: travelling to work if absolutely necessary, to exercise once a day, for a medical need and to buy food.

Lord Sugar doesnt feel there is a problem if sunbathers 'stay 10ft away from the next person' (Credit: BBC)

Hitting back at Lord Sugar, Piers said: "Billionaire hiding safely in his luxury Florida home demands the right for British people to all go out sunbathing, in direct contravention of Govt. instructions...

"...as UK #coronavirus death toll rockets incl more & more NHS staff on the frontline. What an utter disgrace."

Over and out

When asked why he is giving Lord Sugar "his time", Piers added: "I'm done with @Lord_Sugar, trust me.

"His behaviour over this crisis has been an absolute disgrace, especially for a peer.

"But when he actively encourages British people to go out sunbathing, I can't just sit back & say nothing. His reckless, shameful stupidity will kill people."

The UK death toll from coronavirus has now surpassed 4,000.

Yesterday, it was confirmed a five-year-old child with underlying health conditions has died from the bug.

Stay home, save lives

Prime Minister Boris Johnson this morning tweeted: "Thank you to everyone who is saving lives by staying at home this weekend.

"I know it's tough, but if we all work together and follow the guidance we will beat #coronavirus. #StayHomeSaveLives."

