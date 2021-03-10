It’s no secret that Piers Morgan was a controversial host on GMB and viewers were split over his antics and rants.

ITV recently confirmed the host has left the daytime programme after five years.

Piers’ exit followed backlash and over 41,000 Ofcom complaints over his comments on Meghan Markle‘s revelations in her Oprah interview.

Despite many people being glad he’s gone, others are gutted and we’ve put together some of the things we’re going to miss about Piers on GMB.

1. Piers Morgan’s banter with Susanna Reid and hilarious rants

The first thing we’ll miss and are sure many fans will is the banter between Piers and Susanna.

Despite not always seeing eye-to-eye on certain topics, the duo have bought in incredible ratings thanks to their friendship.

Whether it was ranting about vegans or Love Island, Piers always knew how to wind up Susanna – and many viewers loved to see it!

Piers also loved a good rant and often left viewers in hysterics with his outbursts about vegan sausage rolls and vegetarian-friendly Percy Pigs.

2. Holding Government ministers accountable on GMB

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Piers massively divided GMB viewers with his views on how the government has handled the crisis.

However, he always held ministers accountable and asked the questions we all wanted answers to.

His debates with Health Secretary Matt Hancock received both praise and criticism but he always stood by his questioning to the MP.

Piers also held Boris Johnson account for the government’s handling of the pandemic and often invited the Prime Minister onto the show to give his response.

3. His honesty

Many people warmed to Piers on the show thanks to his honesty.

Even though some of his comments were slammed, many people agreed with his views on certain topics.

Whatever the topic they were discussing, Piers always provided an honest point of view on the matter regardless of the backlash he would receive.

And he wasn’t shy of being controversial and having a different opinion to others on the show.

4. Piers Morgan provided entertainment

Piers was one the most outspoken and controversial people on TV but he always entertained.

From his outbursts and rants to his ‘dad-dancing’ and playful jokes about his co-stars, Piers knew how to bring in the ratings.

Many viewers loved to tune in at 6am to see what topic had riled Piers up that morning.

And many of his outbursts definitely made good viewing.

5. Piers will be missed if Boris Johnson appears on GMB

For months Piers has tried to get Boris Johnson onto the programme to discuss the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

However, he didn’t manage to interview the prime minister.

And if Mr Johnson does choose to appear on the daytime show, Piers’ fans won’t get to watch the – what would definitely be explosive – chat.

We’ll certainly miss him then!

