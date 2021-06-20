Taking to Twitter, Piers Morgan has launched a fresh attack on Meghan Markle.

The former Good Morning Britain star has been critical of the Duchess for years.

His frustration towards her became so heated that it eventually cost him his job on the breakfast show.

Even though Meghan hasn’t responded to Piers for a long time, he’s hit out at her again.

The controversial star took to Twitter this weekend to rebuke claims he was ‘fired’ from GMB.

He also appeared to label Meghan a liar, by comparing her to Disney character Pinocchio.

What did Piers Morgan say on Twitter about Meghan Markle?

He replied to a person who claimed he was fired from ITV: “ITV didn’t get rid of me. I left GMB because I declined to apologise for disbelieving Princess Pinocchio.

“I still work for ITV, as you’ll see tomorrow when my Life Stories show with Dame Joan Collins airs at 9pm.”

Piers has a history of ranting about Meghan.

His remarks about her Oprah interview led to Ofcom recording 57,121 complaints, the highest number in their history.

He had said he “didn’t believe a word” she said after she opened up about feeling suicidal.

Despite leaving the show, Piers has recently teased that he could be returning.

Following a reported ratings slump, the TV star said he would be up for coming back.

He wrote in one of his Daily Mail columns: “Good Morning Britain’s tumbling ratings have plunged to their lowest ever level. Just 451,000 people tuned in to Wednesday’s show with comedian Adil Ray sitting in my old chair.

Piers Morgan to return to GMB?

“Newspaper reports today suggest ITV want Susanna Reid to have a female-presenting partner to stop the rot.

“I’m prepared to identify as a woman to get the ratings back to the peak of 1.9million where I left them,” he joked.

Even Piers’ co-stars think he will return to the job that made him a household name.

Lorraine Kelly said recently that she has no doubt Piers will be back “in some form”.

“He will be back in some shape or form, I have no doubt,” she told The Sun. “I know nothing, but never count him out of anything.

“What’s that game where you bash things and they keep coming back? That’s him.”

