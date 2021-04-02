In latest Piers Morgan news, the star has announced he will give his first tell-all TV interview since his GMB departure.

The presenter quit the ITV daytime programme last month after backlash over his comments about Meghan Markle.

Now, Piers said he will appear on Fox Nation’s Tucker Carlson Today show on Monday.

Piers will give his first TV interview since leaving GMB (Credit: w8media / SplashNews.com)

What has Piers Morgan said?

Piers wrote on Twitter: “UPDATE: On Monday, I will give my first interview since leaving Good Morning Britain to @TuckerCarlson on his new @foxnation show, with highlights that evening on his @FoxNews show.”

He then cheekily added: “Was I silent, or was I silenced?”

That referred to a question Oprah Winfrey asked the Duchess of Sussex during her and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview last month.

Following Meghan and Harry’s Oprah chat, Piers was vocal on Good Morning Britain and criticised the couple.

However, he sparked thousands of Ofcom complaints after saying he didn’t believe what Meghan said.

Piers criticised Meghan and Harry on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Meghan had opened up about feeling suicidal and claimed she didn’t receive help from the Palace.

In addition, she alleged there were ‘concerns and conversations’ about how dark son Archie’s skin would be when he was born.

During one episode of GMB, Piers stormed off set after clashing with his colleague Alex Beresford, who defended Meghan.

Later that evening, ITV announced Piers had left the show.

Piers and Alex clashed over Meghan (Credit: ITV)

Piers recently gave his side of the story in an article for the Mail on Sunday.

He admitted feeling “tired and agitated” the day of their clash, and added that Alex also seemed “uptight”.

Piers wrote: “As [Alex] delivered his censorious lecture, implying my only motivation for disbelieving Ms Markle’s outlandish interview claims was because she ‘ghosted’ me four years ago after we’d been friendly for 18 months – I genuinely couldn’t care less about that, but it was informative as to her character, especially when I saw her do the same thing to many other people, including her own father – I felt the steam rising inside me.”

What did Piers say?

He added: “I don’t mind outside guests trying to make a name for themselves by whacking me like this, but I wasn’t going to sit there and take it from one of my own team, especially someone who I’ve gone out of my way to help whenever he’s asked me for advice about his career.

“Realising I might say something I’d regret, I decided to leave the studio to cool down.”

