In latest Piers Morgan news, the star has paid a loving tribute to his dad.

Ex newspaper editor Piers, 56, wished his step-father Glynne a happy 80th birthday on social media.

And like many of Piers’ other posts, his message and pic stirred up quite a reaction with his followers.

Piers Morgan revealed advice given to him by his dad in his latest posts (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Piers Morgan say in his latest social media posts?

Piers posted a snap of him and Glynne on both Twitter and Instagram today (Tuesday May 25).

The picture showed him pouring Glynne a glass of champagne from a huge bottle of bubbly.

Piers included snippets of wisdom offered to him by his dad as he hailed Glynne on his birthday.

He wrote: “Happy 80th birthday to my dad. A great man who taught me the two golden rules in life. 1) Always be polite to police officers. And 2) Always drink the best French wine you can afford.”

Piers continued: “Sadly, for him, he forgot the third one… Never let your son grow up to be an Arsenal fan if you support Spurs.”

How followers reacted

Piers’ fans were astounded at Glynne’s youthful appearance.

One person commented: “OMG your dad looks years younger than 80! Hope he has a lovely day.”

OMG your dad looks years younger than 80!

“Your dad looks amazing for 80. Happy birthday to him, may he have many more,” wrote another.

And a third tweeted: “He does not look 80!”

Fans banter with Piers

While many followers considered the pros and cons of Glynne’s advice, many went on to tease Piers about his own appearance.

And several made comparisons between how well Piers’ dad is aging and how Piers is doing himself.

Australian cricketer Brett Lee quipped: “Looks like your younger brother.”

A Twitter user echoed that bit of banter: “He looks younger than you though, Piers. Happy birthday to your dad.”

And somebody else chimed in: “I’m sorry Piers, but he doesn’t really look much older than you and definitely not like 80.”

Fans teased Piers after he shared a photo of his dad (Credit: SplashNews.com)

And in among the tweets and comments from users who shared advice given to them by their fathers, others picked apart Piers’ conduct and offered their opinions on how his was living up to his dad’s life lessons.

“Clearly he didn’t teach you to be polite to anybody else apart from police officers,” one person swiped.

