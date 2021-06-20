Piers Morgan’s son Spencer mocks him over walking off GMB on Father’s Day

In latest Piers Morgan news, the star got an unexpected card from his son Spencer for Father’s Day.

To celebrate the occasion, Piers and his son, Spencer Morgan, went for dinner on Saturday (June 19).

Proving his dad knows how to laugh at himself, Spencer couldn’t help but mock the ITV star.

In a picture shared on Instagram, Piers showed off the card his son had got for him.

It depicted him walking off the set of Good Morning Britain, and said: “Thanks for never walking out on me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spencer Morgan (@spencermorgan)

Piers Morgan mocked by son Spencer

Piers walked off the GMB set earlier this year after he was confronted by Alex Beresford about his opinion of Meghan Markle.

It eventually led to Piers leaving the show.

Spencer’s followers rushed to share their amusement.

Read more: Piers Morgan says he’s prepared to ‘identify as a woman to get GMB job back’

One wrote: “Hahaha amazing card!”

“This is too funny,” laughed a second fan.

A third added: “I love this so much!”

Meanwhile, it’s been rumoured that Piers could make a shock return to his former job on GMB.

Even Piers’ co-stars think he will be back.

Will Piers Morgan return to Good Morning Britian? (Credit: w8media / SplashNews.com)

Lorraine Kelly teased this week that she’s positive Piers will make a comeback in “some form” in the near future.

“He will be back in some shape or form, I have no doubt,” she told The Sun. “I know nothing, but never count him out of anything.”

“What’s that game where you bash things and they keep coming back? That’s him,” she continued.

Read more: Piers Morgan accuses Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of ‘hijacking’ Queen’s nickname

Lorraine Kelly said she’s sure Piers will return to GMB in some form (Credit: ITV)

“He’s still doing Life Stories and all of that. He’s tweeting his [bleep] off and writing his columns. Nothing would surprise me about Piers.”

Piers has recently spoke about his return to TV.

“Well, I’m definitely having some very interesting conversations, as you can probably imagine,” he told Fox News recently.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.