Piers Morgan has been a busy boy, if his latest tweets are anything to go by.

It appears Piers has been scrolling through his mentions and calling out former co-stars who have hit out at him over his Meghan Markle comments and subsequent GMB departure.

While Piers has taken time to thank those who are supporting him, he has also issued a threat to “all high-profile, insufferably woke, unctuously virtue-signalling, shamefully race-baiting hypocrites”.

Piers Morgan has declared he’ll get his revenge on those who’ve crossed him (Credit: Splash News)

What did Piers Morgan say in his latest tweets?

Piers has declared that he is “watching” and he will “retaliate”.

One of his tweets declared: “Memo to all high-profile, insufferably woke, unctuously virtue-signalling, shamefully race-baiting hypocrites: I’m watching, and I will retaliate.”

Read more: Piers Morgan’s wife makes him do the housework now he’s unemployed

One of Piers’ followers quipped: “@piersmorgan is going through some celebs tweets at him from last week and I am screaming #shotsfired.”

Indeed, the man himself responded: “I never miss a thing. And revenge is always a dish best tasted cold.”

Memo to all high-profile, insufferably woke, unctuously virtue-signalling, shamefully race-baiting hypocrites: I’m watching, and I will retaliate. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 16, 2021

Meghan and Harry’s ‘campaign’ against the monarchy

First on his hit list appeared to be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In fact, their “campaign” against the royal family prompted him to send out a rallying call to “stand up for our Queen”.

There’s a very deliberate & malicious campaign being perpetrated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to smear, defame and trash Britain, our Monarchy & the Royal Family as a bunch of heartless racists.

It’s disgusting.

Time to stand up for our Queen. pic.twitter.com/BK5qmEV8el — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 16, 2021

He said: “There’s a very deliberate & malicious campaign being perpetrated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to smear, defame and trash Britain, our Monarchy & the Royal Family as a bunch of heartless racists.

Read more: Piers Morgan hits out at Jedward in his latest Twitter spat

“It’s disgusting. Time to stand up for our Queen.”

The former GMB host has taken to social media to hit out at a number of former colleagues (Credit: GMB)

Former co-stars also came under fire

People Piers has worked with over the years also came under fire.

Don Lemon worked with him at CNN. On his show, he hit out at Piers’ comments about Meghan and Sharon Osbourne’s backing of him.

Alongside a video of the segment, Piers tweeted: “Hi @donlemon – are you suggesting in this segment that I am racist because I don’t believe Meghan Markle’s [bleep]?

“If so, do you have any evidence to support my ‘racism’ towards Ms Markle? If not, would you like to apologise for such a shameful smear against a former colleague?”

‘I wasn’t fired’

Fellow former CNN star Ana Navarro-Cárdenas also came under fire. It came after she tweeted that she’s glad Piers was “fired from yet another job”.

He responded: “Hi Ana, I wasn’t fired by ITV (I’m still working for them) just as I wasn’t fired by CNN. (I was offered a new 2-year deal – ask Jeff).

“But great to see you’re just as big a treacherous little backstabber now as you were when I worked at CNN.”

He also fired shots at Chelsea Handler and Gayle King.

King had previously revealed that Harry and Meghan had spoken to the royals and the meeting was “unproductive”.

“How ‘productive’ does Ms King think those conversations will be going forward, now her Sussex chums have betrayed Harry’s family – again – in such shamelessly disloyal fashion?” Piers questioned.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.