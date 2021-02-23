Piers Morgan lashed out at Anthea Turner on Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain.

The GMB host, 55, slammed the former Blue Peter host, 60, for allegedly having a party at her house with five friends.

Addressing his viewers, Piers said: “What we could see less of is people like Anthea Turner, who decided for reasons that completely baffle me…

“Suddenly pops up last week attacking overweight people and actually attacked with a caricature of somebody actually in a mobility scooter.

Why is Piers so angry at Anthea?

“Attacking them, saying you’ve got to look after your body and if you don’t it’s you that’s causing the problem with the NHS because you’re fat.

“Then it turned out that literally the same day or the day after she was caught with five of her mates coming round for a spa day at her house with beauty treatments.

“People there treating her, masseurs, beauticians and so-on, giving them eyebrow tints, massages and manicures, which I’m sure every woman would love to have.

“Well, how does that sit, Anthea Turner, with your outrageous, scornful attack on overweight people for not doing their bit to protect the NHS? You know what, it wasn’t work and it didn’t protect the NHS, did it?

“It had the opposite effect. We need people in her position… if you’re going to do that, practice what you preach.”

Did Anthea break lockdown rules?

A report in The Sun alleged that Anthea held a small gathering at her home in Kew, South London.

Here around five friends are said to have attended, as well as several beauty therapists.

The alleged get together occurred amid Anthea’s controversial tweet on obesity.

Sharing a cartoon on Twitter, it appeared to mock overweight people concerned about COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Piers revealed his disapproval of the cartoon to his own Twitter followers at the time.

Responding to the cartoon, he tweeted: “What the hell is this? Have you lost your mind, Anthea? Just despicable.”

However, Anthea has stood by her original tweet, and continued to tweet and retweet about her stance on obesity.

But she does appear to have now deleted the cartoon tweet.

And last week tweeted: “Totally apologise that the cartoon is clumsy – I’ll take the rollicking on the chin.

“But this was never directed at people clinically ill who need our support. My passion is sincere though COVID has to give us a bloody big health wakeup call & we’d be nuts not to try & fix it.”

*ED has contacted Anthea Turner’s rep for comment.

