Piers Morgan issues warning to COVID rule-breakers as he returns to Twitter

Piers Morgan has warned his fans to be extra vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.

The GMB host, 55, shared a clip from a top doctor speaking of the ‘tsunami of coronavirus cases’ inundating British hospitals currently.

Addressing his seven million plus Twitter followers, Piers urged them to listen to the words of doctor and professor Hugh Montgomery.

Piers wrote: “Listen to this man. He’s a Professor of Intensive Care Medicine in London.

Piers Morgan is pleading with Brits to take COVID seriously (Credit: SplashNews)

Piers wants Brits to listen to Dr Montgomery

“He knows what’s really happening because he’s there, watching families die.

“Don’t listen to those intent on downplaying this crisis. They don’t know what they’re talking about and will cost lives.”

In the shared radio clip, Dr Montgomery says the surge in COVID cases is not down to Government incompetency or the virus itself but rather the public breaking COVID rules.

The doctor says: “We are in a lot of trouble in UK intensive care now.

Dr Montgomery says wearing masks and washing hands is essential for reducing COVID rates (Credit: Unsplash)

“Just huge numbers coming in, my heart goes out as well to our emergency departments, seeing a tsunami in the last week or two of cases. Everyone is working at maximum stretch.”

He then expresses his anger over alleged rule breakers failing to wash their hands or wear masks when required.

Hence he continued: “It is making me actually very angry now that people are laying the blame on the virus, and it is not the virus, it is people, people are not washing their hands, they are not wearing their masks.”

Then he went on to tell Channel 5 Radio that he believes these rule breakers have ‘blood on their hands’.

The doctor says hand washing and mask wearing is essential

He explained: “They have blood on their hands.

“They are spreading this virus. Other people will spread it and people will die. They won’t know they have killed people but they have.”

These stark warnings received a somewhat mixed response from Piers’ fans.

Some applauded his strong stance, while others accused both the doctor and Piers of ‘scaremongering’.

One Twitter user argued: “No blood on my hands, I sleep peacefully at night. All this guilt tripping is pathetic.”

While another user declared: “Had me in tears listening to this, I wish everyone could hear this, I’m going to keep sharing it amongst my friends & family.”

