Piers Morgan has taken to Twitter to slam people who refuse to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The former GMB host, 56, isn’t afraid to speak his mind on social media – and today was no different!

In his latest post, Piers said those against getting the vaccine were “selfish”.

Piers Morgan shared his thoughts on the Covid-19 vaccine on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan say on Twitter?

Piers shared the tweet with his 7.9 million followers.

He posted: “People who refuse to get jabbed but whine about lockdowns really are a special breed of stupid selfish [bleep].”

The controversial presenter has always been honest about his thoughts surrounding Covid-19.

Read more: Piers Morgan fires back at Jack Whitehall over Brit Awards dig

After receiving the vaccine himself, Piers took to Twitter to update his fans.

The star was jabbed at his local vaccination centre in Chelsea, London.

Alongside a video, Piers said: “JABBED! Thanks to everyone at the Violet Melchett Centre in Chelsea for an incredibly quick, efficient service.

JABBED!

Thanks to everyone at the Violet Melchett Centre in Chelsea for an incredibly quick, efficient service. In and out in 9 minutes!

Had the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Here’s the historic moment… 👇 pic.twitter.com/YUjpXUSg0G — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 6, 2021

“In and out in 9 minutes! Had the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Here’s the historic moment…”

Furthermore, he added: “So here I am, I’m about to have my AstraZeneca jab. I’m that old.

“And the doctor here, Tim, is going to be administering it.”

What else has Piers been up to?

Meanwhile, it comes days after Piers made a series of complaints about Prince Harry.

Following the Duke’s appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Piers lashed out on Twitter.

In one tweet, he wrote: “For a guy who craves privacy, Prince Harry sure is yapping a lot about his private life.”

Piers lashed out in a fiery tweet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Furthermore, he also called Harry a “spoilt brat”.

Posting to Twitter, Piers added: “How many more times is this spoiled brat going to publicly trash the dad who’s bankrolled him his entire life?”

During the podcast, Harry admitted he first wanted to quit the royal family in his early twenties after seeing “what it did to my mum”.

Read more: Piers Morgan responds to Richard Madeley after he offers to replace him on GMB

And Harry isn’t the only one to feel the wrath of Piers.

He recently reunited his feud with Meghan Markle, declaring he still “doesn’t believe” her mental health struggles.

In addition, the host posted: “I believe in mental illness, I just don’t believe Meghan Markle.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.