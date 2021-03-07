Piers Morgan has hit out at Prime Minister Boris Johnson over a 1% pay rise for NHS staff.

Taking to social media, Piers, 55, accused Boris, 56, of ‘slapping NHS nurses in the face’.

Addressing his 7.7 million Twitter followers, he fumed: “Boris Johnson owes his life to nurses, yet rewarded them with a pathetic 1% pay rise.

“He’ll inevitably be shamed into yet another U-turn and they’ll end up getting more. But let’s not forget how hard he clapped them, then how hard he slapped them in the face.”

The PM was hospitalised last year with coronavirus, and profusely thanked NHS staff upon his recovery.

Piers Morgan believes NHS staff, including nurses, deserve more from Boris Johnson (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did fans of Piers Morgan react to his Boris Johnson rant?

Meanwhile, dozens of Twitter users appeared to disagree with Piers’ sentiments.

Indeed, many argued that the pay rise was justified.

One user replied: “They have done a great job throughout the pandemic, but at the end of the day they are getting a pay rise. Thousands of people have lost their jobs or others that have constantly worked will not get anything.”

Boris Johnson suffered from COVID-19 last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another user argued: “My wife, who is NHS, is content. We know a lot of people who are on furlough or have taken pay cuts.

“Also, most NHS staff also receive progression pay, so in reality everyone not at the top of their salary band will actually be getting a 3% pay rise, give or take.”

Meanwhile, a third user claimed: “A pay rise of any kind ahead of the pending economic disaster is something to be grateful for. Certainly far better than most others will get (if they have job left at all).”

Piers is not the only celebrity to criticise the pay rise.

Amanda Holden has also shared her disappointment over the small pay rise for NHS staff.

Amanda Holden also spoke of her disapproval (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Amanda Holden say?

Taking to her personal Instagram account, she shared: “Wanted to say whether it’s an absolute fact or an ill timed leaked memo a 1% pay rise is pointless (by the time inflation rises) and an absolute travesty for our beloved NHS who along with many other key workers have kept the very core of our kingdom going through out this hugely trying time.

“We clapped them, we praised them, we thanked them. Now let’s bloody show them… the money.”

Boris Johnson addresses backlash

Amid public backlash, Boris has defended the decision.

He said: “What we have done is try to give them as much as we can at the present time…

“Don’t forget that there has been a public sector pay freeze, we’re in pretty tough times.”

He added: “My gratitude is overwhelming and I’m so grateful particularly to the nurses.”

