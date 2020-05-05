Piers Morgan hits back at criticism over coronavirus test

TV's Piers Morgan has hit back at criticism of him being given a coronavirus test.

Piers addressed critics on Twitter, who questioned whether he should have been allowed a test as they claim he isn't an "essential worker".

One person wrote in a now-deleted tweet: "Essential worker???? My daughter is a nurse - she is an essential worker."

Piers Morgan took to Twitter to address criticism over his coronavirus test (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers say?

Piers explained: "Your daughter is an infinitely more essential worker than me.

"I was drawing no equivalence.

"Just explaining the Govt's designated all journalists & broadcasters covering the coronavirus crisis as essential workers too, which is why we can get a test if we show symptoms."

The debate raged on, with followers rushing to comment after Piers' tweet.

One said: "So you’re justifying you getting a test but two weeks ago you questioned why the royal family was getting them ahead of nurses."

Someone else commented: "But yet you criticised those in Government when they got tested and they are infinitely more important than you..."

"But as you said you showed one mild symptom why didn't you just self isolate for two weeks like everyone else?" a third asked.

Not everyone was against Piers, with some people speaking out in support of the presenter.

Piers will be back at work with Susanna once his doctor gives him the all-clear (Credit: ITV)

"You’ve been ESSENTIAL in challenging the government to act!" one said.

"Piers take care, get well and you’re ESSENTIAL in speaking for the nation!"

A nurse wrote: "I too am a nurse however I believe that there should be no discrimination.

"Anyone who shows symptoms should have access to a test. It’s the only way to stop the spread."

The Good Morning presenter revealed over the weekend that he would be absent from the show while he waited for the results of his coronavirus test.

UPDATE: My COVID-19 test was negative. I was advised to take the test by my doctor after developing possible coronavirus symptoms, and was entitled to do so as a Govt-designated essential worker. I'll be back on @GMB as soon as my doctor advises I'm OK to return to work. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 4, 2020

His doctor recommended he took a test to be on the safe side after Piers displayed a mild case of one of the symptoms.

Piers tests negative for coronavirus

On Monday (May 4) Piers took to Twitter to confirm that his COVID-19 test was negative.

He added that he would be back at work once his doctor advises him to return.

However, viewers were divided over whether they wanted Piers back on Good Morning Britain or not.

Many did want Piers to hurry back to the show.

Viewers are missing Piers on GMB (Credit: ITV)

One person wrote: "Hope he's feeling better and great news he tested negative. Missing him on GMB. Ben doing a great job while he's away."

Another agreed: "Well I love Piers. Says as it is. Not the same without him. If you don't like him, simple: don't watch.

"With what's going on in the world I can't believe the moaners."

