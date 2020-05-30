Piers Morgan hits back at viewers who complained to Ofcom as he signs new Good Morning Britain contract

Presenter Piers Morgan hit back at people complaining about him to Ofcom as he revealed he has renewed his contract with Good Morning Britain.

The controversial daytime TV host, 55, confirmed he is set to be on GMB for another year.

In a chat with The Sun's TV Mag, Piers explained: "I've just signed a new contract up for GMB until the end of next year. I love working with Susanna and the team – we're a Ying Yang that works."

And he insisted he doesn't care what his critics think of his presenting style.

He 'doesn't care' about complaints

Piers, who has racked up more than 4,000 Ofcom complaints so far this year, hit out at his detractors.

He said: "If my style upsets people, don't watch! Watch something else. Nobody's forcing anyone to watch it. You've got a remote control in your hand, I really don't understand what the problem is.

"I don't care. I only care about Ofcom complaints if I genuinely feel that I have been at fault, then you know you're a fool."

Speaking further, Piers pointed out that the regulator has "ruled very heavily in my favour" in recent months. This, he said, supports his belief his is 'just doing his job'.

Nobody's forcing anyone to watch it.

He went on to insist that it is the job of broadcasters to challenge and ask questions, "particularly during a crisis like this".

It recently emerged that Good Morning Britain was hit with over 500 Ofcom complaints in a week.

Holding the government to account

Piers has caused a stir by regularly calling out the government and its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The flood of complaints follows two petitions launching online calling for GMB to sack Piers as a presenter.

However, Piers isn't short of fans and there have been plenty of other calls for him to remain on the show.

Many have praised the Life Stories host for challenging government ministers during the pandemic.

