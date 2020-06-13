Piers Morgan hits back at the decision to board up Winston Churchill statue

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has slammed the decision to border up the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square for fears it could be vandalised.

The 55-year-old shared a snap of the boarded up monument on Instagram, telling his followers he was "appalled" by the move to protect it.

A protective barrier was placed around the statue on Thursday evening (June 11).

It came days before demonstrations are set to take place in the capital in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

However, Piers was clearly annoyed by the move - despite being an avid supporter of the meaningful cause.

He fumed: "This photo shames Britain. The fact Sir Winston Churchill’s statue has had to be boarded up to stop people vandalising it is disgraceful.

Piers called the move 'disgraceful' (Credit: Splash)

"He saved our country from the Nazis - and THIS is how we repay him? Appalling."

A number of followers agreed with Piers, with one saying: "This is so sad, what's wrong with people. Stop all this now, it's got out of hand."

A second added: "Totally agree shocking images!!!!"

Meanwhile, one follower was quick to point out there were much bigger things going on in the world.

While @tomhfh says it was right to tear down Hitler's statues at the time, when it comes to historical figures 200-300 years old, such as Edward Colston, it's different.@piersmorgan and @susannareid100 challenge him that the Black Lives Matter movement makes it contemporaneous. pic.twitter.com/BbfGPb6QON — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 10, 2020

They stated: "It's only a statue. People's lives are more important."

What has Piers previously said about the statue?

Piers previously discussed the act of vandalism on the Churchill statue on GMB this week.

The presenter said: "The bottom line with the Churchill statue is, if that is what you want the image to be from a protest about George Floyd.

"Then there's something wrong with you."

Piers and Susanna previously spoke about the statue on GMB (Credit: Splash)

Continuing, he said: "Because you're not going to bring anybody with you on any campaign, any attempts to change things for the better, if you desecrate Winston Churchill - recently voted the greatest Briton of all time.

"Churchill wasn't perfect, he had a chequered past, he said some racially inflammatory things over the years, there's no question of that."

He carried on: "But, he saved the world and this country from Adolf Hitler.

"A Nazi. One of the worst racists in history. That's what Churchill did."

Piers has been an outspoken supporter of the BLM movement (Credit: ITV)

Family backing

Last week, he rushed to defend his son Stanley after a Twitter user branded him "embarrassing" for attending a recent BLM protest.

The critic wrote: "Imagine how much more powerful this weekend's demos would have been if people had just stood in grim silence, two metres apart from each other, in memory of Mr Floyd and others like him."

Piers later responded: "Imagine how many more people might be still obeying lockdown rules if Dominic Cummings hadn't broken them, with the full support of the Prime Minister and cabinet ministers?

"The Govt wrecked its own lockdown, not people protesting at the disgusting racist murder of a black man."

