Piers Morgan hits back at Brian McFadden’s dig in Twitter spat

TV's Piers Morgan has found himself in a Twitter spat with Brian McFadden.

Former Westlife singer Brian took a swipe at Good Morning Britain host Piers over his amount of tweets.

Piers is always interacting with his fans and calling out trolls on his Twitter page.

Brian McFadden mocked Piers' amount of tweets (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The presenter has recently been criticising the government on how they've dealt with the coronavirus pandemic.

Piers has shared more than 135,000 tweets since joining the social media site back in 2010 and has gained over seven million followers.

Lucky they don’t charge per tweet like a text message!

Brian spotted the amount and called Piers out on Twitter.

The star wrote: "@piersmorgan 135.3k tweets," followed by a series of laughing face emojis.

He added: "Lucky they don’t charge per tweet like a text message!"

Mate, I may have posted 6x as many tweets as you, but I’ve got 21x as many followers.. 😎 https://t.co/ZlNYQRZ5YY — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 25, 2020

However, Piers hit back: "Mate, I may have posted 6x as many tweets as you, but I’ve got 21x as many followers."

Brian, who has 346.8k followers, then replied: "You’re gonna end up arthritis in your tweeting thumbs!"

Earlier this month, Piers threatened legal action after being accused of buying Twitter followers.

He was celebrating reaching 7.5 million followers as he wrote: "BREAKING: 7.5 million. Thanks for following!"

Piers hits back

Piers threatened legal action after being accused of buying Twitter followers (Credit: Andy Barnes / SplashNews.com)

However, a user under the handle @AnonymousJourn9, claimed they had evidence showing a portion of Piers' followers were paid-for bot accounts.

But Piers was quick to shut down the rumours and insisted it's an "absolute lie".

He wrote: "I don't know who you are, but this is an absolute lie.

"I have never bought a single Twitter follower, and wouldn't know how.

Piers insisted he's never bought followers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"So I strongly suggest you delete this defamatory thread before I take further action."

One of Piers' followers asked him: "Can you address the main point made @piersmorgan?

"Are any of your followers bots? If so how many? If you don't know this information, how can you be certain this thread is an absolute lie?"

Piers replied: "I've no idea.

Piers is known for his no-nonsense approach on GMB (Credit: ITV)

"All high profile Twitter users have bot followers, and Twitter purges them occasionally (I've lost around a million followers in past two years during these purges).

"But I have never bought a follower, that is a lie."

