Piers Morgan's home decor ridiculed by GMB co-star after he shared a look inside his pad

TV's Piers Morgan may want to think twice about where he poses for a picture in his house after his co-star Richard Arnold made a cheeky jibe on Instagram.

The Good Morning Britain presenter took to social media to share his excitement about tucking into a takeaway to help ease the stress of lockdown for one night.

He posted a picture of himself happily sitting in front of his feast. But it was the background of the snap that caught the attention of his co-star.

What did Richard Arnold say?

It turns out Piers' bold home decor choices just weren't sitting right with Richard Arnold.

"I'd rethink the curtains" commented Richard, adding a winking face emoji for good measure.

The remark went down well with Piers' followers. One replied: "I almost spat out my tea reading this!"

While a second added: "I think that's probably the least of his worries!"

READ MORE: Dr Hilary Jones winces at shocking lockdown photo on GMB

Despite never being one to shy away from confrontation, Richard's comment seemed to completely pass Piers by.

Perhaps he's turning over a new leaf after he surprised viewers when he made an apology live on GMB last week?

Piers got worked up on GMB (Credit: ITV)

The presenter was left red-faced after blasting regular contributor Andrew Pierce and raising his voice during a live video interview.

A rare apology

The heated exchange came after Piers asked for his thoughts on plans to increase the health immigration surcharge from £400 to £624 in October.

Attempting to answer his question, Andrew said: "I still agree that it's right the government bring in a surcharge..."

READ MORE: Piers Morgan will use time out to 'think' as he marks last day on Good Morning Britain

Piers then interrupted his guest and began shouting over him.

The GMB host then ridiculed his guest, incorrectly thinking he supported Boris Johnson's decision to further tax migrant NHS staff.

Andrew Pierce seemed surprised to get an apology (Credit: ITV)

"You're not listening to what I said," he vented. "Piers, you're not listening, not for the first time, to what one of your guests is saying.

"I'm saying I do not think this surcharge should apply to people who come here and work in the NHS.

"It should apply to people who come to Britain and don't work in the NHS but think they can get it for free"

Realising he had completely misheard his guest, Piers then made a shock apology live on Good Morning Britain.

He said: "I'm sorry. I misheard you. You're quite right to correct me.

"I am now going to say the words I'm sorry, Andrew. I misheard you."

What do you think of Piers' pad? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know what you think.