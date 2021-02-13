Good Morning Britain star Piers Morgan has proven once again that he’s got a sweet side to him.

The controversial GMB host is known for his big mouth and divisive opinions, and they often get him into trouble.

However, behind his well-known media personality, Piers sometimes has an unexpected side to him.

With the UK still in grips of yet another COVID lockdown, everyone is struggling at the moment. None more so than the older generation, who have been locked away for months.

As a result, many have been left lonely and heartbroken.

Piers sent a sweet message to Rosie (Credit: CHD Living)

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan sends video message to elderly fan

With that in mind, Piers teamed up with care home group CHD Living to send a special message to one of his die-hard fans.

The lucky lady is 88-year-old Rosie Kirkin, who says she’s one of the GMB star’s biggest fans.

In fact, she often says that if the stars had aligned they could have been together!

In a sweet video message to Rosie, Piers wished her a happy Valentine’s Day.

Piers told Rosie: “Rosie, it’s Piers Morgan here. I know you’ve got a little bit of a soft spot for me and who knows if our lives had followed different paths, we could have been spending Valentine’s Day together, couldn’t we?

“Wishing you a very happy Valentine’s Day and thank you for all your years of support – it’s greatly appreciated.

“I know it’s been a tough year for everybody, definitely in care homes, but I want to wish you and everybody in your home all the very best on this special, lovely day,” he added.

Piers slammed Anthea Turner (Credit: ITV)

Piers slams Anthea Turner over COVID remarks

Piers’s good deed came after he laid into former Blue Peter presenter Anthea Turner earlier this week.

She hit the headlines after she posted a tweet that appeared to criticise overweight people during the pandemic.

In a tweet that was swiftly deleted, 60-year-old Anthea shared a picture of a cartoon of an overweight woman wearing a mask.

“I’m incensed by the selfish attitudes of people who can’t see we actually are ‘all in this together’,” she wrote.

“Wilful destruction has an impact on us all. Especially those with other illnesses pushed down the line and charities.

“If the government put half the amount of money into health as they have in locking us up we wouldn’t be in this mess. Keep McDonald’s open and close gyms many council-run and open-air – Great.”

And, true to form, it didn’t take long for Piers to respond in trademark fashion.

As a result, he hit back: “What the hell is this? Have you lost your mind Anthea? Just despicable.”

