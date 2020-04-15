Piers Morgan gives update on Good Morning Britain co-star Kate Garraway's husband's coronavirus condition

Piers Morgan has given an update on his Good Morning Britain co-presenter Kate Garraway's husband, Derek Draper.

He revealed that Derek is still 'seriously ill' with coronavirus.

Speaking during a Good Morning Britain interview on Tuesday morning (April 14) with a coronavirus survivor, father-of-two Dean Frost, Piers mentioned Derek. He sent Kate and their family his best wishes.

Dean was given a 50/50 chance of survival when he went in to hospital. Derek is currently in intensive care battling the COVID-19 virus.

Piers Morgan updates on Derek's condition

During the interview, Piers said: "There are so many people going through what you're going through sadly, including one of our own colleagues, Kate Garraway.

"Her husband Derek is still very seriously ill with this, we wish him and Kate and their family all the best."

Last week, Kate issued a statement about Derek's condition, which her Good Morning Britain colleague Ben Shephard read out on air and also shared on instagram.

In the statement Kate revealed she was 'praying for some good news'.

Kate also has mild symptoms of coronavirus and is isolating at home with her and Derek's children Darcey and Billy.

In her statement she said: "Derek remains in intensive care and is still very ill. I'm afraid it remains an excruciatingly worrying time.

"The NHS team who have been working on him have all been extraordinary and I know that it's only their professionalism, dedication and bravery that has kept Derek with us so far.

"I also know that they're working just as hard on all the patients in their care. It's hard to find the right words because thank you alone isn't enough but I do thank them because I know Derek would if he could."

I am very aware that I’m not the only one going through this torture.

Kate gives thanks

Kate continued: "I also want to say thank you so much to everyone who has sent messages of support. I'm sorry that I've not been able to respond to them but I hope you will understand I'm focusing on Derek and my family right now.

"I am very aware that I'm not the only one going through this torture, there are thousands everywhere worried about their loved ones and hundreds more every day too that are having to deal with the worst news that their loved ones have been taken by this horrific virus."

She ended her message with: "I want to send a message of love and support to everyone going through this.

"I'm praying to be able to talk with you with some positive news shortly. Lots of love, Kate."

