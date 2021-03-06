Piers Morgan received his coronavirus vaccine and paid tribute to the NHS on Saturday.

The star also couldn’t resist taking a dig at co-star Susanna Reid as the needle went in.

The GMB host, 55, was jabbed today (Saturday March 6) at his local vaccination centre in Chelsea, London.

And, in characteristic fashion, he took to Twitter to document the experience.

JABBED!

Thanks to everyone at the Violet Melchett Centre in Chelsea for an incredibly quick, efficient service. In and out in 9 minutes!

Had the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Here’s the historic moment… 👇 pic.twitter.com/YUjpXUSg0G — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 6, 2021

In the video, he also said: “So here I am, I’m about to have my AstraZeneca jab. I’m that old. And the doctor here, Tim, is going to be administering it.”

Furthermore, Piers said: “You treated me like the idiot that I am, nothing was left to chance.”

And, after receiving the jab, he couldn’t resist a dig at his GMB co-star, Susanna Reid.

In addition, he said: “That’s it, done. Not even as painful as working with Susanna Reid.”

Piers couldn’t resist a little dig at Susanna (Credit: ITV)

Said he would have the jab live on-air

Back in November 2020, Piers said that he would have the vaccine live on GMB if it helped to persuade Brits to get the jab.

One Twitter user asked him: “Can you please put yourself forward for the first vaccine jab!!”

“Absolutely,” he wrote in reply. “I intend to have it live on GMB as soon as I am allowed to.”

However, one follower questioned his motives.

“End of day every one of us will make up their minds whether they believe they’re better off without the vaccine or it’s better to have it,” the Twitter user said.

“But I somehow doubt Piers having it live on TV is about the good of everyone, it’s more about views, him waiting for the ‘How brave’ messages.”

