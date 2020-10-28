Piers Morgan has lashed out at Kim Kardashian over her lavish 40th birthday celebrations.

The reality star celebrated her big day across several lavish celebrations.

And she has shared details of one of her parties at an undisclosed private island.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly flew out her famous family and closest friends for a posh party.

Piers, 55, joined a string of high profile figures who criticised her actions.

Piers Morgan accused Kim Kardashian of being tone-deaf with her 40th revelations (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers say about Kim?

Many said they felt this was inappropriate considering the global pandemic.

And especially considering that the American COVID-19 death rate has just hit 227,000.

Addressing his 7.8 million Twitter followers, Piers commented on Kim’s original post.

Kim tweeted: “40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter.”

Kim with husband Kanye West (Credit: SplashNews)

How has Twitter reacted to Piers’ claims?

A furious Piers replied: “This thread is so repulsive it makes me want to vomit. Not that we needed confirmation but what a spoiled, tone-deaf imbecile.”

Kim also claimed that her family were able to act “normal” for the period of the party.

She tweeted: “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

However, Piers’ fuming response has divided his fans.

This thread is so repulsive it makes me want to vomit.

Not that we needed confirmation but what a spoiled, tone-deaf imbecile. https://t.co/lNthXiiyVT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 28, 2020

Some agreed that they found Kim’s boastful social media boasts ridiculous.

Others called out Piers for being hypocritical. Indeed, Piers shared posts of his luxury holiday to St Tropez this summer on social media.

One Twitter agreed with Piers: “I completely agree with you Piers…. considering all that’s happening in the world this post from @KimKardashian is actually rather distasteful…. money clearly makes you exempt from the pandemic.”

Piers enjoyed a holiday in France this summer (Credit: SplashNews)

Were Kim’s posts distasteful?

Another also agreed with the polarising host: “@KimKardashian When loads of the people you have made your money off are struggling financially or lost their lives to Covid, the only thing you can do is tell us how hard it was for 2 weeks getting them “prepared” to go away. Shame on you.”

But another user argued: “You did sit there bragging about being on holiday with your celebrity mates for weeks when most of us couldn’t even afford a day tip.

Sometimes it shows you’re not in touch with the real world either.”

And a further user argued: “What a nasty tweet. Let the woman enjoy her birthday for god sake.”

Piers was called out again for hypocrisy with: “Said the geezer who was in St Tropez a few weeks ago sharing snaps of him with footballers.

“Who cares! Unfollow her, then unfollow Meghan…and bosh. Most of your personal problems disappear.”

Additional celebrities to call out Kim’s post include journalist Ronan Farrow, Colin Hanks and food writer Priya Krishna.

