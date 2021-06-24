Piers Morgan throws his weight behind Free Britney campaign

The Free Britney movement has the support of Piers Morgan, according to his latest column.

The presenter has weighed in on the discussion around Britney Spears‘ conservatorship, saying the way the star has been treated is “shameful”.

Piers has written an article describing how the conservatorship the singer has been under since 2007 makes her a “modern-day slave”.

Piers has written a column backing Britney Spears (Credit: Saul Goodman / SplashNews.com)

Read More: Britney Spears: What is a conservatorship and why was she given one?

Piers claims he looks back and “shudders at the way the media frenziedly fuelled the circus around this obviously unstable woman”. The journalist used to be editor of the Mirror newspaper.

“We can look the other way, but we can never again say we didn’t know what’s happening to her,” he wrote.

What does Britney say about her conservatorship?

Britney Spears addressed judges in a courtroom in Los Angeles yesterday (June 23) to give a statement on the conservatorship she has been under since 2007.

One person can be put ‘in charge’ of another person’s finances and daily life if they are in a conservatorship. This can only be done if a person is thought to be mentally unable to manage their own life themselves.

Britney’s dad Jamie Spears has been in charge of her affairs for the past 13 years after the singer suffered a mental breakdown and shaved her hair off in front of paparazzi in 2007.

Britney claims her conservatorship won’t let her marry current boyfriend Sam Ashgari (Credit: SplashNews.com

However, the growing Free Britney movement started by fans is trying to end the conservatorship. Many – including Britney herself – see it as no longer necessary. Others claim that the arrangement is even abusive.

Britney cannot get married or have children due to the conservatorship, she told the court.

She is also forced to wear an IUD contraceptive device to stop her getting pregnant.

She also claims that she has been forced to work against her will and forced to take the drug Lithium.

Which side does Piers take in the Free Britney movement?

Piers shared his new article to Twitter today (June 24).

However some fans were unsure which side Piers would take. One fan commented: “Will be very interesting to see which side you take.”

I’m glad you don’t already know – I think it’s incumbent on any columnist to avoid being predictable.

I always call things as I see them, not from any partisan perspective. https://t.co/AOJfdwOmid — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 24, 2021

Piers replied to the speculation in a tweet. “I’m glad you don’t already know – I think it’s incumbent on any columnist to avoid being predictable. I always call things as I see them, not from any partisan perspective,” he said.

Piers came out strongly for Britney’s case in his lengthy column, published in the Daily Mail.

The presenter has experience weighing in on female celebrities’ experience of fame – both for and against.

He caused controversy on ITV three months ago after saying he “didn’t believe a word” when Meghan Markle spoke about the mental health troubles she’d faced during her time as a royal.

What do you think of Piers Morgan’s column? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.