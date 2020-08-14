Piers Morgan has flew home to the UK to seemingly avoid quarantine after enjoying the summer in St Tropez, France.

The Good Morning Britain presenter spent the summer in the South of France with his wife Celia Walden, their daughter and his sons.

However, a decision loomed over coronavirus travel restrictions and it seemed Piers and his family decided to jet home.

From Saturday (August 15), the UK has imposed a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France.

Piers Morgan and family jet home to UK

Piers shared a photo of himself and sons Spencer and Bertie at the airport in Nice, France.

Cheers for ruining it Covid. Quarantine avoided.

In the picture, the trio are seen wearing face masks as they stood by a ‘departures’ sign.

The star wrote: “Quarantine dodgers.”

Piers Morgan and his family flew home to avoid quarantine (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Meanwhile, Spencer, 27, also shared snaps to his Instagram Stories.

He posted a photo of Stanley, 21, on the plane as he said COVID-19 “ruined” their holiday.

Spencer wrote: “Cheers for ruining it Covid. Quarantine avoided.”

He later posted a screengrab of a news article revealing France had been added to the UK quarantine list along with Malta and the Netherlands.

Spencer said: “Timing is everything.”

Piers Morgan enjoyed the summer in St Tropez (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Piers also thanked British Airways for leaving him a sweet note to thank him for flying with them for 20 years.

The letter wrote: “Dear Piers, just to say thank you for your loyalty and flying with British Airways for 20 years!

“From all the crew on BA321.”

Piers said: “This is why I fly @british_airways – after some exceptionally good service flying home from Nice to avoid quarantine last night, the delightful cabin crew gave me this card.

“Apparently, it’s 20 years since I joined the airline’s Executive Club.

“I rarely fly with anyone else but that’s because the BA staff are great, something the airline’s management needs to understand fast & stop treating them all like dirt.”

Piers is expected to return to GMB in September alongside his co-star Susanna Reid.

