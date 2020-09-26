Piers Morgan has given his youngest son Albert a final send-off before he leaves for university.

The 55-year-old GMB host expressed that he is “so sorry” for all the students attending university during lockdown, as the pandemic has forced major changes to classes and campus lifestyle.

Piers Morgan’s lads’ night with his sons

The Good Morning Britain presenter shared his feelings via an Instagram post. He uploaded a snap of himself with sons Spencer and Albert, as they enjoyed a lads’ night out.

Piers captioned the snap: “Last supper with youngest son before he heads back to uni. Sounds like this might be the wildest fun he’ll have for a while… feel so sorry for all the students, what a mess.”

His followers also shared their sadness at their own children heading off to uni. Due to the coronavirus lockdown measures, many students will be learning online and confined to their rooms in halls.

One follower commented: “It’s such a mess! My daughter started her first year a couple of weeks ago. It’s such a mess… cases already at her uni, paying full feels with no face-to-face lessons, just online recorded lectures and talks of not coming home at Christmas…”

Another shared: “They are meant to be embarking on their biggest adventure. Chasing their dreams. 100 per cent Shambles.”

Piers Morgan has returned to Good Morning Britain several weeks ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan’s GMB rants

The presenter returned to Good Morning Britain several weeks ago after enjoying a summer holiday with his family in France.

And he’s wasted no time in unleashing his trademark opinions, including a recent rant about Yorkshire Tea’s new flavour, Toast & Tea.

Piers said: “Yorkshire Tea have ruined everything.”

He continued: “My favourite tea makers – I only drink Yorkshire Gold tea these days – released a new brew and it’s one of those things where you think, ‘Who asked for this?'”

Piers’ tirade against the new tea didn’t stop there. He revealed he sipped the tea by accident and it “tasted like somebody who was heavily perfumed”.

He added: “I thought, oh my god, what’s that disgusting smell. It’s absolutely revolting and I can’t believe Yorkshire Tea have done this to me.”

