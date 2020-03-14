Piers Morgan posts throwback photo with his sister

What with all the doom and gloom surrounding the coronavirus, we needed a little light relief – and Piers Morgan has provided some.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 54, has taken to Instagram to share a rare throwback picture of himself with his younger sister Charlotte.

In the shot, clearly taken a fair few years ago, Piers is dressed up to the nines in a dinner jacket with a red bow tie.

Nevertheless, some of his followers have been teasing him about the pic, comparing him unfavourably with his sibling, who's seen sporting an elegant red dress.

Piers shared the photo in honour of Charlotte's 51st birthday, captioning it: "Happy Birthday, Sis! @charlotte_thompson."

It's not very often that he uploads pictures of the two of them together – and that's hardly surprising when you consider the reaction he's had.

Obviously she is the good looking one of the family.

One fan joked: "See your sister has the better genes."

Another sneered: "Were you adopted Piers?"

Read more: Piers Morgan pokes fun at Meghan Markle's 'humility' as she shares pic of herself

And a third person commented: "Obviously she is the good looking one of the family."

Mind you, not all of the comments have been putting Piers down, and one or two of his followers think he looks the bee's knees.

How he looks in a bow tie these days... (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One fan gushed: "Oh what a hot man we have in this pic!"

And another even reckoned that Piers looked like Hollywood heartthrob Hugh Grant.

Read more: Emmerdale's Charley Webb shares adorable throwback pic of son Buster on his first day at school

Speaking of the coronavirus, Piers has launched a scathing attack on Kirstie Allsopp after she took a swipe at him over his Twitter activity.

The Location, Location, Location presenter recently said of Piers's coronavirus updates on the social media site: "You're not informing, you're catastrophising & dramatising.

"If you wanted to inform you'd change your pinned tweet from Ronaldo to health advice. Use your platform for the greater good."

Kirstie has been in a war of words with Piers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But Piers hasn't taken to kindly to Kirstie's comments, tweeting: "No offence Kirstie... but I'm really not interested in your patronising claptrap.

"You use your platform however you see fit, I will do the same with mine.

"I remember from the Iraq War the perils of blindly believing everything our government experts tell us."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.