Piers Morgan divides fans as he queues for McDonald’s

Piers Morgan has caused controversy amongst his Instagram followers with a picture of him queuing for food at McDonald's.

Looking at the candid Instagram snap, as he presumably waited to go through the drive-thru, Piers' 1.1 million followers were divided.

The wait for the Holy Gastronomic Grail was finally over...

In the shot taken from his car, Piers is waiting in a queue for the drive-thru at McDonald's at Wandsworth Bridge Road. The Good Morning Britain presenter captioned: "And lo, the wait for the Holy Gastronomic Grail was finally over..."

The post came as McDonald's opened up their restaurants with drive-thrus after being closed during the lockdown period.

Piers Morgan followers divided

Some followers weren't impressed with his choice of food.

"A picture that literally says 'you're queuing to pay for rubbish," said one.

Another agreed: "Don't get it myself."

"Imitation food!! Disgusting," added a third.

A fourth joked: "You naughty boy!"

Piers Morgan treated himself to a McDonald's (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, some fans were jealous and asked him to get them something!

"Get us a Big Mac, we don't want to queue," quipped one.

Another said: "Love it Piers, you are a legend."

A third wrote: "This is the equivalent to my heaven opening!"

Piers Morgan divided his followers with the snap. (Credit: ITV)

Last week Piers was caught speeding by police on his way to a charity golf day.

He shared the incident in a Twitter post, that also drew criticism from his followers for his careless behaviour.

Piers will be back on Good Morning Britain tomorrow morning (Monday, June 8) to host the show along co-star Susanna Reid.

