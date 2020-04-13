Fans defend Piers Morgan over ‘hypocritical’ lockdown photo

Fans have defended Piers Morgan after he received criticism on a recent Instagram photo.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 55, has criticised people still sunbathing and meeting up with others outside of their households amid the coronavirus crisis.

On Easter Sunday, Piers shared a snap of himself and his wife Celia Walden enjoying their daily exercise at a park.

The picture showed Celia wearing a mask, summery dress, hat and flip-flops as they got some fresh air.

Piers captioned the post: "Strong park exercise look by the missus today."

What did fans say?

However, some people have said Piers should be staying at home despite being entitled to one form of exercise a day.

One person said: "Not much isolation going on there! Pretty hypocritical of you all."

Fans defended Piers Morgan for going outside for exercise (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another wrote: "Erm, self-isolation. Stay at home. Practice what you preach."

A third added: "I thought you were against anyone even entering a park? Calling everyone idiots..... Mr Contradiction it seems."

One said: "Thought you were ranting the other day about people walking in parks?"

You can still exercise, as long as you are practicing social distancing.

But many pointed out that everyone is allowed a form of exercise each day and insisted Piers is social distancing.

Fans defend Piers

One commented: "You can still exercise, as long as you are practicing social distancing.

Piers has criticised people sunbathing and ignoring lockdown rules on GMB (Credit: ITV)

"There is no-one around in this photo, plus the point of the photo is pointing out the use of his partner's mask.

"So he is absolutely practising what he preaches."

Another agreed: "People are allowed a bit of exercise like the rules state."

One said: "I can’t believe how much hate you’re getting!

"It annoys me how everyone preaches to stay kind and whatever but then are so quick to change that from one picture."

Another insisted: "He's doing his daily exercise can’t see a problem in that."

‘I think every country in the world during this global pandemic can look back and say we made mistakes.’@piersmorgan, @susannareid100 and @DrHilaryJones discuss the government’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/XzjPD7BbfD — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 13, 2020

Piers has been very vocal on people who are actually breaking lockdown rules amid the warmer weather.

Earlier this month, he quoted the Health Secretary Matt Hancock who said sunbathing is "against the rules".

Piers added on Twitter: "This could not be any clearer. If you go out today to sunbathe, you are a selfish, reckless [bleep]."

Ahead of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, Piers also said: "A blazing hot Easter weekend is a recipe for total disaster at this stage of the UK war on #coronavirus.

A blazing hot Easter weekend is a recipe for total disaster at this stage of the UK war on #coronavirus. If you don’t obey the rules, & go out sunbathing or partying with your mates, know that you’re not just a selfish reckless pr*ck, you genuinely may end up killing people. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 10, 2020

"If you don’t obey the rules, & go out sunbathing or partying with your mates, know that you’re not just a selfish reckless [bleep], you genuinely may end up killing people."

