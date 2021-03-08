piers morgan and meghan markle
Piers Morgan declares Meghan and Harry interview disgraceful and shameful

GMB host suggests Meghan deserves an Oscar nomination

By Karen Hyland
| Updated:

Piers Morgan has wasted no time in expressing his feelings towards the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview.

He’s evidently gearing himself up for an epic show on today’s Good Morning Britain, and has promised viewers they can expect one hell of a ride.

piers morgan vaCCINE
Piers Morgan has seen the Meghan and Harry interview and the gloves are already off (Credit: Splash)

And he’s been limbering up with a few tweets having absorbed the contents of the Oprah Winfrey sit-down.

Last night, Piers teased Monday morning’s GMB on Twitter, telling his followers: “Going to be a very lively morning.

“We’ll have all the new clips from tonight’s big Oprah royal whine-athon with Meghan/Harry + expert analysis & debate.

“Tune into ⁦@GMB⁩ from 6am – if only to throw your remote at the television.”

Read more: Meghan alleges Kate Middleton made her cry

Although, having seen what’s come out in the interview, the anchor man doesn’t think that’ll give him enough time to spew his spleen!

Meghan Markle in Oprah interview
Piers thinks Meghan was giving a performance in the interview (Credit: CBS This Morning/YouTube)

And in one short sentence he nailed his opinion this morning on the interview.

Piers went on to call the CBS interview, which aired in the States last night and comes to ITV at 9pm tonight, as ‘disgraceful’.

The newsman wrote: “This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family.

“I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle – but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful.”

Read more: The 8 key revelations from the Meghan and Harry interview

He then claimed: “Harry wants America and the rest of the world to hate his own family, hate the Monarchy and hate his country.”

We suspect the interview will split his audience down the middle. Pour yourself an extra large coffee before you tune into GMB this morning, you’re going to need it!

