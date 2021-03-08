Piers Morgan has wasted no time in expressing his feelings towards the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview.

He’s evidently gearing himself up for an epic show on today’s Good Morning Britain, and has promised viewers they can expect one hell of a ride.

Piers Morgan has seen the Meghan and Harry interview and the gloves are already off (Credit: Splash)

And he’s been limbering up with a few tweets having absorbed the contents of the Oprah Winfrey sit-down.

Last night, Piers teased Monday morning’s GMB on Twitter, telling his followers: “Going to be a very lively morning.

“We’ll have all the new clips from tonight’s big Oprah royal whine-athon with Meghan/Harry + expert analysis & debate.

“Tune into ⁦@GMB⁩ from 6am – if only to throw your remote at the television.”

Going to be a very lively 🔥🔥 morning. We’ll have all the new clips from tonight’s big Oprah royal whine-athon with Meghan/Harry + expert analysis & debate. Tune into ⁦@GMB⁩ from 6am – if only to throw your remote at the television…. pic.twitter.com/n4jVax4gi8 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 7, 2021

Although, having seen what’s come out in the interview, the anchor man doesn’t think that’ll give him enough time to spew his spleen!

We’re going to need a longer show. @GMB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

Piers thinks Meghan was giving a performance in the interview (Credit: CBS This Morning/YouTube)

And in one short sentence he nailed his opinion this morning on the interview.

Is it too late for Oscar nominations? #meghan — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

Piers went on to call the CBS interview, which aired in the States last night and comes to ITV at 9pm tonight, as ‘disgraceful’.

The newsman wrote: “This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family.

“I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle – but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful.”

This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family. I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle – but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/F2QDxELSsr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

He then claimed: “Harry wants America and the rest of the world to hate his own family, hate the Monarchy and hate his country.”

Harry wants America and the rest of the world to hate his own family, hate the Monarchy and hate his country.

I suggest everyone waits for the victims of his wife’s rampage to have their say on her outlandish claims before they do so. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

We suspect the interview will split his audience down the middle. Pour yourself an extra large coffee before you tune into GMB this morning, you’re going to need it!

CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry airs on ITV at 9pm today.