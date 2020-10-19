Piers Morgan criticised as fans notice ‘messy’ home in snap with daughter Elise

Piers Morgan has been criticised by fans after sharing a snap of his “messy” London home.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, was spending quality time with his young daughter Elise when followers pointed out his seemingly unorganised living room.

In the shot, eight-year-old Elise was seen standing inches away from the television while watching football.

Piers Morgan has been criticised after sharing a snap of his ‘messy’ home (Credit: SplashNews)

Piers’ coffee table was packed with books and half empty bottles, while wires dangled behind the television.

The controversial presenter captioned the post: “Elise not happy with that first half performance. Wants @aubameyang97 to get more of the ball.”

What did Piers Morgan fans say about his home?

Taking to the comments section, one fan pointed out: “Messy house.”

A second agreed: “That’s what I thought too. Couldn’t handle that TV stand, stuff everywhere.”

Another added: “Your tv/av cable management is appalling!”

A fourth stated: “I’m not happy with all those untidy wires!!!!”

While others defended the star, saying: “What does it matter to you if his house is messy or not? Messy = lived in and happy in my family! Don’t be so judgemental!!”

A second commented: “Woooahh all the people moaning over tv cables and a few newspapers… I suggest you follow Mrs Hinch!!!!!”

Piers enjoyed some daughter time with Elise (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers’ family spat

The comments come days after Piers called out his eldest son Spencer after he complained about new lockdown restrictions.

Spencer wrote on his Twitter account: “Today we bid farewell to pretty much every aspect of life that makes it worth living.

“A decision to prolong the pain and suffering being caused by this 99.5% survival rate, above life expectancy mortality rate virus for many many years.

“Enjoy the ‘new normal’, cos I won’t.”

The GMB star shares his London home with wife Celia Walden (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, Piers hit back: “Your great-grandmother spent 5 years of her 20s enduring World War 2.

“Then enjoyed another 70 more years of fun-packed life afterwards.

“You’ve done 5 months of mild inconvenience by comparison…. get a grip.”

As well as children Spencer and Elise, Piers is also a dad to sons Stanley and Albert.

