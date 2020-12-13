Piers Morgan has been pictured flouting coronavirus rules set by the government.

As such, he has now admitted that he’s a “Covidiot” after he was pictured without a mask in the back of a London taxi.

The Good Morning Britain host, 55, has been an outspoken critic of those who refuse to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

But now he’s had to eat humble pie as he didn’t practice what he preached and was seen without one.

Piers Morgan was caught breaking the coronavirus rules (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Piers Morgan flout coronavirus rules?

Piers was pictured in The Sun “flouting” coronavirus rules as he rode in the back of a London taxi on a night out.

The snap showed Piers sitting next to his wife, Celia Walden, who was wearing a mask and a stunning winter coat.

Piers, on the other hand, was maskless, sitting with his legs crossed and holding his mobile phone.

Rules state that passengers in taxis, private hire vehicles and on public transport must wear face coverings.

Failure to do so could result in a fine.

Piers was on a night out with wife Celia (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Piers say about the incident?

It wasn’t long before Piers received a torrent of abuse on Twitter, accusing him of double standards.

However, Piers responded in typically honest fashion.

Responding to one angry tweet, he said: “No, the report was right.

I’m guilty as charged. For a few seconds I was a Covidiot.

“I did breach COVID rules for a few seconds by forgetting to put my mask on before I got in the cab.

“Fortunately, I remembered as we pulled away and put it on. Masks help save lives, so it’s very important we all remember to wear them when we should.”

I haven't made an excuse, I just explained what happened. I'm guilty as charged. For a few seconds, I was a Covidiot & I deserve the full wrath of Twitter hell to now descend on me. https://t.co/PQEP89PnRJ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 13, 2020

Replying to another tweet that accused him of making excuses, he said: “I haven’t made an excuse, I just explained what happened.

“I’m guilty as charged.

“For a few seconds, I was a Covidiot and I deserve the full wrath of Twitter hell to now descend on me.”

Piers regularly takes down Covidiots (Credit: ITV)

What did Piers say on GMB last week?

Only last week, Piers slammed anti-vaxxers and COVID conspiracy theorists as “idiots”.

Speaking out against accusations that he had been paid by Microsoft boss Bill Gates, Piers took down the online troll.

“Hi Wayne,” he said on Twitter, “Yes, @BillGates paid me $1billion to big up the vaccines so that we could implant a chip inside you, control your brain, and turn you into a village idiot.

“And it’s clearly working!”

