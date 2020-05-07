Piers Morgan clashes with son over easing coronavirus lockdown measures

TV's Piers Morgan clashed with his son over easing the lockdown measures in the UK amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced that some of the measures could be eased as early as next week.

Piers Morgan clashed with his son over easing the lockdown measures (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers' eldest son Spencer said he thinks the "sensible" way to ease lockdown is to start with only people under 40 and without underlying health problems.

What did he say?

Spencer, 25, wrote on Twitter: "Taking emotion of it... The sensible way to ease the lockdown is to start with only under 40s (without underlying health conditions).

Spencer said he thinks the "sensible" way to ease lockdown is to start with only people under 40 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Of the 30,000 UK deaths, 166 were below the age of 40. Safe to assume most of that 166 had underlying health conditions."

However, Good Morning Britain presenter Piers disagreed and responded to his son.

Piers, 55, wrote: "I understand this logic but that's 32 million people (incl kids) you'd let back out...

"Many of whom will then get infected & potentially infect the more vulnerable over-40s - most of whom still go out each day at some stage.

"That's the problem."

I understand this logic but that's 32 million people (incl kids) you'd let back out... many of whom will then get infected & potentially infect the more vulnerable over-40s - most of whom still go out each day at some stage.

Piers hasn't been hosting Good Morning Britain this week after being tested for coronavirus.

On Monday (May 4), the presenter told fans he had tested negative for COVID-19 but he still wouldn't be on GMB until his doctor said he can.

He wrote on Twitter: "UPDATE: My COVID-19 test was negative."

Piers insisted he was "entitled to" take a test because he's a Government-designated essential worker.

He added: "I'll be back on @GMB as soon as my doctor advises I'm OK to return to work."

Piers will be back on GMB on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Ben Shephard has been filling in for Piers on the show alongside Susanna Reid.

However, viewers have been missing Piers and branded the programme "dull" without him.

Piers later confirmed he will be back on the show on Monday (May 11).

