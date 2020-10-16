Piers Morgan clashes with son in Twitter spat as he tells him to ‘get a grip’

Piers Morgan is no stranger to getting into Twitter rows and this time, he’s clashed with his son Spencer.

The Good Morning Britain host called out his son after Spencer complained about new lockdown restrictions.

Spencer wrote on his Twitter account: “Today we bid farewell to pretty much every aspect of life that makes it worth living.

Piers Morgan clashes with son Spencer

“A decision to prolong the pain and suffering being caused by this 99.5% survival rate, above life expectancy mortality rate virus for many many years.

“Enjoy the ‘new normal’, cos I won’t.” [Sic]

However, Piers hit back: “Your great-grandmother spent 5 years of her 20s enduring World War 2.

“Then enjoyed another 70 more years of fun-packed life afterwards.

“You’ve done 5 months of mild inconvenience by comparison…. get a grip.”

Spencer then replied: “Similar attacks on freedom. Understand now how she felt then.”

Piers hit back: “She never saw it as an attack on her freedom.”

This isn’t the first time Piers and Spencer have had different opinions on the pandemic.

Last month, Spencer, 27, was pulled up by his dad after he claimed the average age of a coronavirus victim is higher than the average age of death.

He tweeted: “The average age of a Covid death in the UK remains higher than the average age of death. Let that sink in for a moment.”

According to the Office for National Statistics, the UK life expectancy for a man is 79.2, while for a woman it is 82.9.

Piers hit back: “So what? Are older people’s lives not as important as yours?”

However, Spencer replied with a GIF that suggested his dad had completely missed the point.

