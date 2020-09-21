Piers Morgan fired a fresh broadside at Boris Johnson today as he branded the PM “gutless” after watching the government’s coronavirus briefing.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 55, said he thought it was “outrageous” the Prime Minister was absent from the conference.

Piers Morgan slammed Boris Johnson and called him gutless (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan say about Boris Johnson?

On Twitter, Piers called Boris a “classic armchair general”.

He wrote: “Outrageous that @BorisJohnson was not at that briefing. Hiding behind the experts is so typically gutless of him throughout this pandemic. The classic armchair general.”

Outrageous that @BorisJohnson was not at that briefing.

Hiding behind the experts is so typically gutless of him throughout this pandemic.

The classic armchair general. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 21, 2020

Furthermore, Piers highlighted what he saw as the biggest points to take away from the government’s COVID-19 briefing. The UK is presently braced for a second wave of the deadly virus.

Read more: Boris Johnson ‘worried about money despite £150,000 salary’

He tweeted for his 7.6million followers: “Key points from Covid presser: 1) If cases accelerate at current rate, we’ll be at 50k-a-day by mid-October. 2) Hospitalisations rising, and deaths will too.

“3) Coronavirus not getting weaker. 4) Only eight per cent of us have antibodies.”

Another key point he raised was: “5) At least six months to get on top of it.”

BREAKING:

Key points from covid presser:

1) If cases accelerate at current rate, we'll be at 50k-a-day by mid-October.

2) Hospitalisations rising, & deaths will too.

3) Coronavirus not getting weaker.

4) Only 8% of us have antibodies.

5) At least 6 months to get on top of it. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 21, 2020

The government’s briefing aired today. As a result, ITV’s This Morning paused its proceedings to show the conference live.

Amid fears of a second lockdown, Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance updated the public from Downing Street.

Boris Johnson was absent from the government’s coronavirus briefing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Sir Patrick Vallance say at the coronavirus briefing?

They warned Brits must continue to follow the rules to prevent a second spike. Sir Vallance explained: “The way we reduce the spread is limit the number of contact, reducing contact in environments where it’s more likely [to spread].

“The virus has not changed in terms of its ability to cause disease and death.”

Read more: This Morning interrupted for live briefing which warns of 50,000 daily coronavirus cases by October

Speaking further, he said: “We are in a situation where numbers are clearly increasing, in all age groups.

“At the moment, we think the pandemic is doubling roughly every seven days.”

Did you watch today’s coronavirus briefing? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.